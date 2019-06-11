Right-wing pastor goes off the rails against ‘sodomites’ ahead of his ‘Make America Straight Again’ conference

A right-wing pastor is riffing off the slogan from President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign to launch bigoted attacks against the LGBTQ community this week.

Local news station Spectrum News 13 reports that Pastor Patrick Boyle of the Revival Baptist Church in Clermont, Florida is hosting a conference called “Make America Straight Again” that aims to rile up Christian prejudices against gay and trans Americans.

In an interview with Spectrum News 13, Boyle emphasized that his church isn’t trying to even reach out to the LGBT community in the hopes of converting them — rather, he wants to remind his Christian flock of how unacceptable their behavior is.

“They are beyond reach, the Sodomites,” he said. “We are not trying to reach them. We are trying to warn society that if we embrace that, you are going to lose your children… The schools are telling them it’s an alternative lifestyle choice.”

Boyle also fumed about people leaving nasty voicemails for him in reaction against his conference.

“They are going to be out there protesting love, love, love — yet if we can make a compilation of the voicemails from these crowds, it’s all but love,” he said. “They hate us, and I don’t have any qualms with saying I hate them.”

The official “Make America Straight Again” conference is set to kick off this coming Friday, though Boyle is keeping its exact time and location a secret until shortly before it begins.