Robert Reich warns Trump could be steering the economy into a recession: There is ‘no question’ economy is in a slowdown
President Donald Trump may be backing off his Mexico tariff threat now, but his broader trade war policies have already devastated jobs and businesses. These actions come as the May jobs report shows sluggish numbers for the president.
On Friday, former Labor Secretary Robert Reich broke down what it all means to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.
“75,000 new jobs is really bad,” said Reich. “You need 125,000 new jobs just to keep up with the increase in the labor force. And relative to where we have been in this recovery that starts in 2009, it’s a very bad jobs report overall. There is a slowdown, no question about that. But if you add on to the slowdown, all of the direct and ancillary damage that comes from these tariffs, tariffs against China, retaliation from China, and tariffs that are threatened against Mexico, I mean you could easily find the American economy in a recession, certainly before the election.”
“Well, there’s been a lot of debate about this, right?” said Hayes. “Are the effects of this big enough to actually knock America off of an expansion and into recession. I’ve seen people arguing on both sides. The sheer size of it relative to the size of the American economy is not big enough, and I’ve seen others argue, it can. What’s the case that it could?”
“Well, it’s the interaction, Chris, between the tariffs, and also the slowdown that is almost inevitable given how long this recovery has gone,” said Reich. “I mean recoveries don’t go forever. They gradually slow down. American companies and American individuals, American consumers, are deep in debt. That’s another thing that’s not talked about very much, but that debt is a problem. And then finally you’ve got that big tax cut for big corporations and the wealthy that did not trickle down, it just added $2 trillion over the next 10 years to our debt. Now, put all of that together and you get an economy that is very, very vulnerable.”
Trump claims victory with ‘signed agreement with Mexico’ — says his trade war has been avoided
President Donald Trump announced Friday evening that his trade war with Mexico had been averted.
"I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico," Trump tweeted.
"The tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended," he continued. "Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of migration through Mexico, and to our southern border."
"This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, illegal immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department," Trump added.
Former Republican presidential adviser: Trump disrespected ‘hallowed ground’ by attacking Pelosi at D-Day ceremony
On Friday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former White House official David Gergen — who has advised multiple presidents, including three Republicans — expressed his disappointment at the fact that President Donald Trump chose to use a D-Day ceremony to attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
"I had the privilege of going to Normandy on the 50th anniversary with President Clinton, and it is hallowed ground," Gergen told host John Berman, who was filling in for Cooper. "One has a sense that as you walk in, especially — because there are so many gravestones there, it's extraordinarily moving when you're there, and you do have a sense, there's something sacred about this place and that where we honor those who fell."
Protesters storm the streets of Philadelphia — demanding desk duty for police busted for racist online posts
On Friday, Philadelphia protesters flooded the streets, demanding police officers be held accountable for posting racist Facebook messages.
"We want to hold these officers and institutions accountable," Saudia Durrant, with the Philadelphia Student Union told CBS Philly.
So far, ten officers have been placed on desked duty and the department hired an independent investigator to look into the tragedy.
"They want all of the nearly 330 Philadelphia Police Department officers accused of racist and violent posts on social media assigned to desk duty, pending an investigation," the report said.