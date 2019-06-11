Quantcast
Connect with us

Roger Stone calls John Dean’s House testimony ‘clickbait’ — questions fellow Watergate figure’s credibility

Published

8 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump adviser and former campaign adviser Roger Stone ripped previous Watergate witness John Dean on Tuesday in an ABC News podcast.

Dean testified before Congress about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation on Monday. Stone said that Dean’s appearance before Congress was solely for “clickbait.”

“I’m not certain why [Dean] was asked to testify today as I don’t know what his expertise is in the questioning … I kind of think he’s clickbait,” Stone told the ABC News podcast, The Investigation.

He added, “[Dean’s] obviously a media star. He’s gotten a lot of airtime talking about the scandal based on his previous experience. So I assume he is testifying in order to bring attention to the hearings.”

Stone said he denied a request to talk before Congress.

“Stone added that the House Judiciary Committee asked his attorneys for his own possible testimony before Congress, but he maintained that he had to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights due to the ongoing legal proceedings he faces,” a report from ABC said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report here.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP strategist says Rust Belt voters are ‘hardening’ their opposition to ‘insane fool’ Donald Trump

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

As President Donald Trump travels to Council Bluffs, Iowa to shore up his political support ahead of his 2020 re-election campaign, a top Republican strategist explained why his political problems may lie to the east.

John Weaver, the architect of John McCain's famous "Straight Talk Express" 2000 campaign bus, pointed out the weakness underlying the Trump campaign's latest bluff.

CNN obtained a polling memo from the Trump campaign's pollster, Tony Fabrizio theorizing the campaign should focus on "expanding the map" by campaigning in Oregon, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Nevada.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Roger Stone calls John Dean’s House testimony ‘clickbait’ — questions fellow Watergate figure’s credibility

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

President Donald Trump adviser and former campaign adviser Roger Stone ripped previous Watergate witness John Dean on Tuesday in an ABC News podcast.

Dean testified before Congress about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation on Monday. Stone said that Dean's appearance before Congress was solely for "clickbait."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Iowa farmer tells Trump he can’t take much more of this trade war

Published

44 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

President Donald Trump heads to Iowa a little less than two years before the election. Given the frustration among the agricultural community, however, a visit to hear their concerns may be needed.

The Wall Street Journal interviewed an Iowa farmer about Trump's trade war that has gone on for over a year and sent waves of economic anxiety through middle-America.

“I can stand a little bit of short-term pain to get a better market for the future," said Dave Walton, an Iowa farmer and Trump voter. "But we’re at the point now that the pain has turned to bleeding."

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]