Roger Stone ‘is going to jail’: Ex-prosecutor explains how it could blow open the legal case against Trump
Longtime Donald Trump political advisor Roger Stone is headed to jail, a former federal prosecutor explained on MSNBC’s “The Beat” with Ari Melber on Thursday.
“News in the Roger Stone criminal case, federal prosecutors tonight say Stone has broken his gag order, allegedly again,” Melber reported.
“This judge has been somewhat resistant to put Stone in jail the way many other defendants are treated around the country. In fact, even after he posted a picture of the judge herself next to what many interpreted as crosshairs, she provided him a second chance,” he explained.
For analysis, Melber interviewed former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman — who deposed Stone during that political scandal involving a Republican president.
“There’s no question he violated it. I think this judge has given him enough rope so he can hang himself,” Akerman said.
He added, “I think he’s going to go to jail.”
“And he won’t go to Rikers Island, because he’s going to be in a federal prison, but you now will have both [Paul] Manafort and Stone in prison who are two extremely significant people in this entire Russian investigation that know the scope of what went on,” he explained.
Akerman noted both would have to reevaluate potential long prison sentences as they considered whether to cooperate with investigators.
“Do not pass go, go directly to jail,” he suggested.
Hope Hicks admitted she didn’t ask Trump if hush payments happened — before public denial during the 2016 election
On Thursday, CNN's Manu Raju reported that one of the topics of discussion in ex-White House Communications Director Hope Hicks' closed-door testimony to the House Judiciary Committee was the payoffs to women facilitated by President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen, who is currently serving a three-year federal prison sentence for tax evasion and campaign finance violations.
During the course of that questioning, Hicks made a startling admission.
BUSTED: Walmart to pay $282 million federal investigators to settle bribery probes
Global retail chain Walmart agreed on Thursday to pay $282 million to settle long-running US probes over charges it did too little to prevent bribery of foreign officials as it aggressively expanded its overseas operations.
The settlements address civil and criminal complaints over Walmart's conduct from 2000 through 2011 as it rapidly built new stores in Brazil, China, India and Mexico.
The US Justice Department said a Walmart's Brazilian subsidiary, WMT Brasilia, pleaded guilty to a criminal charge connected to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the US anti-bribery law.
US regulators said Walmart repeatedly looked the other way and did not heed red flags about possible corruption, allowing its foreign subsidiaries to open stores faster than they would have otherwise and garner additional profits.
Hope Hicks told Congress that Trump has cut her out of his life — he virtually never calls her anymore
Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks was broadly considered to be one of President Donald Trump's favorite staffers.
But when she left the administration in 2018, the president virtually cut off ties to her, and has only spoken with her five times since then, according to the transcript of the closed-door hearing in the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday:
In her interview, Hope Hicks says she has only spoken to Trump between five and ten times since she left the White House in February 2018. (He used to call that much in a day.) They last spoke in April, when they had dinner.