Quantcast
Connect with us

Russia gaining more influence in world as Trump’s chaos hampers US efforts: leaked Pentagon report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to an internal report created by the Pentagon, Russia has seen its worldwide influence grow since Donald Trump became president, reports Politico.

Noting that the report does not specifically single out the president, Politico described the document as asserting, “The U.S. is still underestimating the scope of Russia’s aggression, which includes the use of propaganda and disinformation to sway public opinion across Europe, Central Asia, Africa and Latin America. The study also points to the dangers of a growing alignment between Russia and China, which share a fear of the United States’ international alliances and an affinity for ‘authoritarian stability.'”

Because of the instability in the U.S. — with Trump being investigated over his Russia connections by Democrats while Republicans balk at criticizing the president — the report states that Russian officials are taking advantage of the situation.

“The study doesn’t offer any criticisms of Trump, but it comes amid continued chaffing by security hawks in both parties who have objected to the president’s repeated slights at U.S. alliances in Europe and Asia, public affection for authoritarian leaders like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, and his habit of scoffing at the evidence that Russia interfered in the 2016 election,” Politico reports.

Natalia Arno, president of the Free Russia Foundation, agreed with the Pentagon officials saying, “”Russia is attacking Western institutions in ways more shrewd and strategically discreet than many realize. The attacks may seem more subtle and craftier, but they are every bit as destructive as governments are influenced, laws are changed, legal decisions are undermined, law enforcement is thwarted and military intervention is disguised.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Russia gaining more influence in world as Trump’s chaos hampers US efforts: leaked Pentagon report

Published

1 min ago

on

June 30, 2019

By

According to an internal report created by the Pentagon, Russia has seen its worldwide influence grow since Donald Trump became president, reports Politico.

Noting that the report does not specifically single out the president, Politico described the document as asserting, "The U.S. is still underestimating the scope of Russia's aggression, which includes the use of propaganda and disinformation to sway public opinion across Europe, Central Asia, Africa and Latin America. The study also points to the dangers of a growing alignment between Russia and China, which share a fear of the United States' international alliances and an affinity for 'authoritarian stability.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House spokesperson Grisham injured in scuffle with North Korean guards at chaotic press conference

Published

37 mins ago

on

June 30, 2019

By

According to a report from MSN, new White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham was injured by North Korean guards as she tried to help coordinate a press availability with President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

The reports states, "Grisham suffered bruises when a scuffle broke out Sunday between North Korean security guards and members of the media trying to get close to President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they shook hands at the Demilitarized Zone."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump attacks US press while heaping praise on North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un

Published

56 mins ago

on

June 30, 2019

By

After making his historic foray into North Korea, President Donald Trump sat down to do a quick press conference with Kim Jong-un and couldn't help but use the occasion to attack the U.S. press during yet another rambling answer to a reporter.

Sitting next to the North Korean dictator, Trump boasted about using Twitter for diplomatic reasons, thanking "Kim" before getting off a jab at the press.

"When I put out the social media notification, if he didn't show up the press was going to make me look very bad," the president smirked. "He made us both look very good."

Watch the video below (Trump on the press at about the 3 minute mark):

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]