Quantcast
Connect with us

Sacha Baron Cohen reveals how Sarah Palin flopped in mock interview: ‘She wasn’t good enough to make the show’

Published

1 min ago

on

Sarah Palin gave valuable publicity to Sacha Baron Cohen after complaining she was duped into an interview for the comedian’s show — which she ultimately didn’t even appear in.

The former half-term governor of Alaska and failed vice presidential candidate sat down for an interview with Baron Cohen, who was in character as right-wing conspiracy theorist Dr. Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr. PhD, but he frustrated Showtime executives by cutting her segment from the series “Who Is America?”

“Just like her candidacy for vice president, she wasn’t good enough to make the show,” the comedian told The Daily Beast.

Baron Cohen didn’t do much publicity before the show premiered last summer, but Palin raised its profile by calling the British comedian “evil, exploitive (and) sick” in a Facebook rant and subsequent talk show tour.

“She was going around the talk shows and talking about how outrageous it was that we put her in the show and saying, this is disgusting and it’s on Showtime at 10 o’clock Sunday nights,” Baron Cohen said. “She was literally promoting a show that she was not in, and I had this dilemma, which was I didn’t want to reveal that she wasn’t in the show and yet part of me wanted to correct her, because she was spreading some misinformation, which I know is quite a popular thing to do now.”

“I was particularly worried,” he added, “because obviously Ms. Palin is known for her factual accuracy. I mean, she was saying that I was a disgusting person, she mistakenly accused me of imitating a veteran, but the problem was the interview wasn’t very good.”

Showtime executives pleaded with Baron Cohen to include Palin’s interview in the show, because she had generated so much publicity, but he said the conservative celebrity just wasn’t good enough for his high comedic standards.

“You need someone to fully engage and answer the questions,” Baron Cohen explained. “(She) sort of gave these rote answers as if she was on a presidential campaign.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Court date?’ The internet goes wild after Ivanka Trump announces she’s going to The Hague

Published

22 mins ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

Ivanka Trump is off to The Hague, and social media users wish she would stay there.

President Donald Trump's daughter was scheduled to give the closing speech at the Global Entrepreneur Summit in the city, which is the seat of the Dutch parliament -- and also home to the United Nations' International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.

En route to The Hague! 🇺🇸🇳🇱#GES2019

— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2019

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Whiny little baby’ Trump mocked for blaming his poor approval ratings on ‘corrupt media’

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

President Donald Trump made excuses for his consistently poor approval ratings, as he readied to depart from a state visit to the United Kingdom.

Trump still has never cracked 50 percent approval rating, and he currently sits underwater in every major poll -- with an average of 43.7 percent approval and 53 percent disapproval, according to Real Clear Politics.

The president, however, insists it's not his fault.

"If the totally Corrupt Media was less corrupt," he griped, "I would be up by 15 points in the polls based on our tremendous success with the economy, maybe Best Ever! If the Corrupt Media was actually fair, I would be up by 25 points. Nevertheless, despite the Fake News, we’re doing great!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Bette Midler can drop the mic’: Internet blasts Trump for losing a Twitter feud at 1:30 am

Published

7 hours ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

President Donald Trump launched a Twitter feud against actress Bette Midler -- at 1:30 a.m. -- while on his overseas trip to the United Kingdom.

CNN's Jake Tapper had harsh words. As did Republican attorney George Conway.

Continue Reading
I need your help.

Reporting on long exclusives like William Koch takes a lot of sweat and time. We have more exclusives coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 