Sarah Huckabee Sanders ‘extremely serious’ about running for Arkansas governor

Published

1 min ago

on

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is seriously considering a run for Arkansas governor, according to three sources close to the outgoing White House press secretary.

Sanders and her associates have privately discussed the possibility for months, sometimes jokingly, but those sources said she seems quite interested in running for the position her father, Mike Huckabee, held from 1996 to 2007, reported Politico.

“She’s extremely serious,” said one of those people, who has recently spoken to Sanders about a possible campaign.

The White House official and her allies have been making calls to donors and Republican operatives in Arkansas, although they have not directly asked for support.

President Donald Trump has publicly encouraged Sanders to run for the office, which doesn’t open up until 2022, after privately urging her to do so for months, and hinted Tuesday night at a campaign rally that she would.

Sanders could tap into political networks established by her father and Sen. John Boozman, whose campaign she managed in 2010, and her boss in the White House remains very popular in Arkansas.

“She would be formidable if she were to get into the race,” said Roby Brock, a veteran Arkansas political reporter. “She’s got the Huckabee political machine, the Boozman political machine and the Trump political machine.”

Right now Donald Trump thinks he’s winning — and he might not be wrong

Published

6 hours ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

Donald Trump thinks he's winning.

For months, Americans have grown accustomed to Trump in his cornered-rat mode, lashing out defensively and ruminating obsessively over the possibility of impeachment. But his tweets this week have been surprisingly cheerful, suffused with the buoyant spirits of a teenage bully who has successfully swirlied a nerd.

First, like an overexcited child on Christmas Eve who unwraps his presents too soon, Trump — overcome with the pleasures of racist sadism — tweeted on Monday night that "ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens."

Here are 7 wild, bizarre and pathetic moments from Trump’s ‘campaign launch’

Published

6 hours ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump held a rally that was billed as the official launch his re-election campaign — though he has never really stopped holding campaign rallies.

As expected, the president ranted, lied, and engaged in the raucous attacks that are central to his connection with Republican voters. Some of it was actually just sad, such as his continued obsession with Hillary Clinton.

Here are seven of the wildest, disturbing and pathetic moments from the rally:

1. He said Democrats "want to destroy our country as we know it."

Trump casually accuses Democrats of "want[ing] to destroy you and they want to destroy our country as we know it." pic.twitter.com/4K79KlbEeR

Rick Wilson hilariously ridicules the ‘formal flip-flops’ and ‘dress cargo pants’ worn by Florida Trump supporters

Published

8 hours ago

on

June 18, 2019

By

Republican strategist Rick Wilson mocked the attire of the Donald Trump supporters who were bused in from around Florida for his official campaign kickoff in Orlando.

Wilson, a Florida man himself, joined MSNBC's Brian Williams for post-rally analysis on "The 11th Hour."

Williams played a clip of a Trump supporter with sleeveless Trump T-shirt identifying her as a "proud member of the basket of deplorables" explaining why she'll vote to re-elect the president in 2020.

"The main reason? Because he’s one of the best presidents we’ve had for a very long time," the woman argued. "Very long time."

