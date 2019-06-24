Sarah Sanders nowhere to be seen as Steve Mnuchin holds first White House briefing in over 100 days

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin delivered a White House news briefing on new sanctions imposed on Iran, but outgoing Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was nowhere to be seen.

Mnuchin took questions from reporters in White House briefing room, which has gone unused for more than 100 days, but Sanders did not take part in the event.

The White House imposed sanctions against Iran and its ruler in retaliation for shooting down a U.S. drone last week.

President Donald Trump implemented the sanctions Monday by executive order, and briefly took questions from reporters in the Oval Office.