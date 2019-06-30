Sarah Sanders wants to cash in with a book and paid speeches before becoming Arkansas governor

President Donald Trump’s former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is officially unemployed, beginning Monday.

Like other former Trump staff, she is about to start writing her book, Axios reported Sunday. She’ll then use the book to do a tour of speaking engagements and parlay that into a gubernatorial run.

Trump announced when Sanders was leaving that he supported her efforts to become the new Arkansas governor, and Democrats wholeheartedly agreed with the idea, noting how unpopular Sanders is. Trump, however, is more popular and Sanders obviously has connections with her father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

The book, Axios reported, will be an account of her life in politics and inside the Trump administration.

Sanders had a difficult moment at a Virginia restaurant where she was denied service. It’s unclear where Sanders’ speaking tour will take places, but there’s a chance she will have to contend with similar incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report at Axios.