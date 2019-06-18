Scaramucci: Trump will ‘flip out on you’ if you lick your finger and touch something on his desk

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” anchor Erin Burnett talked to former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci about President Donald Trump’s hysteria over chief of staff Mick Mulvaney coughing in his presence.

“Does behavior like that from him, from the top, send a message about how he treats people or how others should treat people, or do you not have any concern?” asked Burnett.

“I — well, listen, I sort of think it’s unfair. Every one of us have been temperamental from time to time,” said Scaramucci, who was fired after just 10 days in the White House for extremely obscene comments about Steve Bannon. “I think it’s very unfair to pick and choose these — clearly caught on camera. We’re in the world of social media now. Many of us have said things that they’ve regretted saying, myself included especially, Erin. But what happens in the social media and our fishbowl — and the White House isn’t even a fishbowl, it’s a full-blown aquarium.”

“They caught him frustrated, he’s a total germophobe,” said Scaramucci. “I’ve seen it full picture. God forbid you lick your finger and touch something on his desk, he’ll flip out on you. And so I get the fact that he was upset there, but I think people look at that and say, ‘Okay high-stress job, he’s a little frustrated.'”

