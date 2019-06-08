SE Cupp attacks Biden for ‘caving’ to progressives on Hyde Amendment: ‘What’s the point of his candidacy?’
CNN’s S.E. Cupp lashed out at former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday for updating his position on the Hyde Amendment.
The host of “Unfiltered” recounted how Biden changed his position, complaining of “whiplash.”
“The immediate question, of course, is, why wasn’t Biden or his campaign ready for this question? Abortion is always a hot button issue in presidential elections, but now especially against the backdrop of extreme new laws in predominantly southern states,” she said.
“But there’s a bigger problem here from where I sit. Now that Biden has caved to progressives on the Hyde Amendment, what’s the point of his candidacy, exactly?” Cupp asked.
“Here’s the deal: I’m confused. I thought Biden’s raison d’être in this election was to occupy a moderate lane that far-left progressives had abandoned over the past few years. I thought he was attempting to capture the forgotten Democrats in the middle of the country,” she continued. “I was told he would speak to working-class Americans that his party left behind for coastal elites.”
“In flipping on Hyde, he just made himself ideologically indistinguishable from the other 23 candidates,” she charged.
Missouri farmer serves notice to Trump that patience is ‘wearing out’ over his crippling trade war
On Saturday, CNN profiled Adam Jones, a fourth-generation family farmer in St. Louis County, Missouri, whose farm was hit by a double whammy of four-foot floodwaters and tariffs from President Donald Trump's trade war.
"We're in in four feet of water. So halfway up the grille of the tractor," said Jones.
He added that "we aren't going to make any money this year" because China has drastically reduced its imports of American soybeans — and that while he will receive some income from the government assistance to farmers promised by Trump, he does not know how much it will be.
"Farmers don't want a bailout," he said. "We don't want government money. We just want a free market. Most farmers are still supporting President Trump, but I think it is wearing out. The flooding is obviously more the tariffs might be more frustrating, because somebody has control over the tariffs."
Trump’s Mexico tariff threat was a ‘sham’ he finally gave up on after receiving major blowback: CNN contributor
On Friday, President Donald Trump announced that he had reached a deal with Mexico to reduce migration at the southern border, which he claimed averted the need to enact his 5 percent tariff on the country's goods — no doubt relieving the businesses and GOP lawmakers who were opposed to the plan.
But Democratic strategist Maria Cardona doesn't view this as a victory for Trump. As she said on CNN Saturday, it was yet another cave.
"I completely agree with Speaker Pelosi that this was, you know, governing by temper tantrum," said Cardona. "And frankly, I think it was a sham. I think that he threatened these tariffs and then he got a ton of blowback from the business community and his own Republican supporters and he had to figure a way out of it."
Trump’s favorite economist destroyed by CNN host over failed tax cuts: ‘It doesn’t seem to be working out’
On Saturday, conservative CNN host Michael Smerconish hosted Arthur Laffer — the father of modern supply-side economic theory who is slated to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump — and challenged his tax cut mythology.
"Why, if the tax cuts will pay for themselves, are we having such problems with the debt and deficit?" said Smerconish, putting up figures from the Washington Post. "The deficit grew 77 percent in the first four months of fiscal 2019 compared with the same period one year before. It doesn't seem to be working out according to the napkin." (A reference to how Laffer originally scrawled his idea that tax cuts would pay for themselves on a napkin.)