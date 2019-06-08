SE Cupp attacks Biden for ‘caving’ to progressives on Hyde Amendment: ‘What’s the point of his candidacy?’

CNN’s S.E. Cupp lashed out at former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday for updating his position on the Hyde Amendment.

The host of “Unfiltered” recounted how Biden changed his position, complaining of “whiplash.”

“The immediate question, of course, is, why wasn’t Biden or his campaign ready for this question? Abortion is always a hot button issue in presidential elections, but now especially against the backdrop of extreme new laws in predominantly southern states,” she said.

“But there’s a bigger problem here from where I sit. Now that Biden has caved to progressives on the Hyde Amendment, what’s the point of his candidacy, exactly?” Cupp asked.

“Here’s the deal: I’m confused. I thought Biden’s raison d’être in this election was to occupy a moderate lane that far-left progressives had abandoned over the past few years. I thought he was attempting to capture the forgotten Democrats in the middle of the country,” she continued. “I was told he would speak to working-class Americans that his party left behind for coastal elites.”

“In flipping on Hyde, he just made himself ideologically indistinguishable from the other 23 candidates,” she charged.

Watch: