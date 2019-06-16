Sen. Tom Cotton calls for unauthorized ‘retaliatory strike’ on Iran with ‘the fire and fury of the military’
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Sunday called for a “retaliatory strike on Iran” after Trump administration officials alleged that the country is behind attacks on oil tankers.
“Well, Iran for 40 years has engaged in this kind of attacks, going back to 1980s,” Cotton told CBS host Margaret Brennan.
“These unprovoked attacks a warrant retaliatory strikes,” he added. “We can make a military response in the time and matter of our choosing.”
“A retaliatory strike?” Brennan pressed. “As someone who sits in Congress, do you believe that he can act, the administration can act without coming to Congress first?”
“Yes, Margaret,” Cotton replied, “going back to President Washington and all the way to President Trump, the fastest way to get the fire and fury of the military unleashed on you is interfering with the open navigation in the sea and air and this is what Iran is doing in one of the most important choke points.”
“The president has the right to act to defend American interests certainly it would be keeping in what President Obama did unwisely in Libya,” he argued.
CNN’s Santorum humiliated by laughing panel after claiming Russians would never offer election help
CNN analyst Rick Santorum stepped in it on Sunday morning after he tried to dismiss Donald Trump's comments about accepting foreign help, with the former GOP senator claiming it never happens.
That made the entire "State of the Union" panel bust out laughing while shouting over each other to remind him of Donald Trump Jr's meeting with Russian operatives at Trump Tower in 2016.
Asked about the Trump comments, the former Republican senator rolled his eyes at the notion of Russians making overtures to presidential candidates.
"That is not how it would come," Santorum asserted. "No foreign government could come to your campaign and say 'I'm the Russian government --'" he began before the entire panel exploded.
Trump fires his pollsters after campaign leaks show him losing in 11 battleground states
President Donald Trump is reportedly cutting ties with some of his pollsters after leaks from his campaign showed him losing in some battleground states.
NBC reported on Sunday that the firings came after someone leaked polls that indicated Trump is losing to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in 11 battleground states.
"A separate person close to the Trump re-election team told NBC News Saturday that the campaign will be cutting ties with some of its pollsters in response to the information leaks, although the person did not elaborate as to which pollsters would be let go," the report said.