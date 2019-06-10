Seth Meyers jokes about why Trump has no business in calling Pelosi ‘nervous Nancy’
On Monday, Late Night host Seth Meyers joked about President Donald Trump’s nickname for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA.)
In an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Trump referred to her as “Nervous Nancy.”
He made the comments after Pelosi said that she would rather have Trump in prison than impeached.
“I think she’s a disgrace. I don’t think she’s a talented person. I’ve tried to be nice to her because I would have liked to have gotten some deals done. She’s incapable of doing deals and is a nasty, vindictive, horrible person. I call her Nervous, Nancy. Nancy Pelosi’s a disaster,” Trump said in the interview.
Meyers then mocked Trump for calling someone nervous, when he consistently sweats at the podium.
“You sweat like a high school sophomore who crapped his pants in math class and just got called to the chalkboard,” Meyers joked.
Watch below:
Trump biographer warns he may turn to ’military conflicts in the Persian Gulf now that nobody believes his tariff bluffs
President Donald Trump may resort to military adventurism in the Middle East as a way to keep his political opponents off balance, according to a journalist who has covered Trump for decades.
Journalist Tim O'Brien, author of the 2005 book TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald, was interviewed by "The Last Word" host Lawrence O'Donnell on Monday.
The two discussed how Trump's threatened tariffs against Mexico had backfired spectacularly.
"Will he find other arenas to do this if the tariff game isn’t working?" O'Donnell asked.
"He absolutely will because it’s more than just a game for him, this is where he operates," O'Brien replied. "He thrives in chaos and he thrives around the idea of keeping people off balance so they’re guessing what he’ll do next."
CNN
James Clapper walks through Trump’s favorite negotiation technique: Coercion
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper noted that President Donald Trump has a knack for negotiations based on completely ridiculous and false information.
In an interview with CNN's Don Lemon, the host brought up that the president claims he has a "secret plan" that he's gotten Mexico to agree to on trade. Mexico has discounted Trump's account, saying that what they agreed to was back in December, and that it appears Trump has merely backed down on his trade threats.
"That seems to be the default technique is coercion," said Clapper. "So, we’re going to coerce Iran and North Koreans by ratcheting up sanctions. And then worse, coercing allies like Mexico. That’s a favorite technique."
Maddow details the shocking corruption involving Mitch McConnell and his Trump-cabinet member wife
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow revealed a shocking tale of corruption involving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.
She told the story of J. Todd Inman, who was a top aide on McConnell's 2014 re-election campaign.
Maddow reported how Inman has been making money recently.
"The Transportation Department under Secretary Elaine Chao designated a special liaison to help with grant applications and other priorities from her husband Mitch McConnell’s state of Kentucky, paving the way for grants totaling at least $78 million for favored projects as McConnell prepared to campaign for reelection," Politico reported.