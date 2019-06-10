Seth Meyers jokes about why Trump has no business in calling Pelosi ‘nervous Nancy’

On Monday, Late Night host Seth Meyers joked about President Donald Trump’s nickname for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA.)

In an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Trump referred to her as “Nervous Nancy.”

He made the comments after Pelosi said that she would rather have Trump in prison than impeached.

“I think she’s a disgrace. I don’t think she’s a talented person. I’ve tried to be nice to her because I would have liked to have gotten some deals done. She’s incapable of doing deals and is a nasty, vindictive, horrible person. I call her Nervous, Nancy. Nancy Pelosi’s a disaster,” Trump said in the interview.

Meyers then mocked Trump for calling someone nervous, when he consistently sweats at the podium.

“You sweat like a high school sophomore who crapped his pants in math class and just got called to the chalkboard,” Meyers joked.

