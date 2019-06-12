Sheriff’s Detective says he’s ‘sick of sodomy’ – delivers Bible-pounding sermon calling for execution of LGBT people

‘Sick of Sodomy Getting Crammed Down Our Throats’

A Tennessee Sheriff’s Detective is under fire after calling for the Bible-based state-sponsored arrest and execution of all LGBTQ people.

Detective Grayson Fritts, who is also a pastor at the All Scripture Baptist Church in Knoxville, on Sunday, June 2, delivered a sermon (video below) titled “Why Leviticus 20:13 Should Still Be Enforced.”

As Fritts begins his hour and seven-minute long sermon, he says he doesn’t want to preach about Leviticus – a portion of the Old Testament Bible that calls for men who sleep with men to be put to death – but says he has to. He also says he’s “sick of sodomy getting crammed down our throats,” suggesting he might want to preach abut Leviticus more than he suggests.

At one point Fritts, pounding the podium, tells his followers, “the Bible says that they’re worthy of death,” referring to LGBT people. “The Bible says that the government – somebody stands up, ‘Oh, I’m LGBTQ’ – here’s how it should work,” Fritts shouts.

“God has instilled the power of civil government to send the police in 2019 out to these LGBT freaks, and arrest them, and have a trial for them, and if they are convicted, they are to be put to death. Do you understand that? It is a capital crime that should be carried out by our government.”

Explaining another portion of the Bible, Matthew 5, Fritts says his purpose in preaching from it “is not to prove to you that I think that sodomites are reprobates and rejected by God…however I do believe that,” he adds.

“The purpose of this sermon is to show you that our government, like the police, like the federal government,” he says, banging his hand on the podium, “police, or what have you, should enforce Leviticus 20:13,” Fritts says.

“If you’re a policeman it should be your responsibility to carry these things out,” Fritts, who is a policeman, tells his followers.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the Knox County Attorney General’s Office “said it is looking into” Fritts’ sermon. It does not appear Fritts has been suspended or confined to desk duty.

Tennessee Equality Project executive director Chris Sanders calls it “particularly reprehensible when people use religion and their position in law enforcement to attack our community.”

“The symbolism is extremely palpable considering it is pride month and the anniversary of the Orlando pulse shooting.”

Fritts has served on the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for twenty years.

