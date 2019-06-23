Quantcast
Social network for knitting banned Trump talk and white supremacists — making other sites look cowardly

Ravelry is a place for knitters, crocheters, designers, spinners, weavers and dyers, the website says. It is, however, no longer a place where commentary about President Donald Trump is welcome. While other websites struggle to navigate fake accounts, Russian bots and troll accounts, Ravelry simply drew a line.

“We are banning support of Donald Trump and his administration on Ravelry,” the social media site posted Sunday.

“This includes support in the form of forum posts, projects, patterns, profiles, and all other content,” the post continued. “Note that your project data will never be deleted. We will never delete your Ravelry project data for any reason and if a project needs to be removed from the site, we will make sure that you have access to your data. If you are permanently banned from Ravelry, you will still be able to access any patterns that you purchased. Also, we will make sure that you receive a copy of your data.”

They explained simply that they couldn’t give a space that is inclusive of everyone when they allow support for white supremacy.

“Support of the Trump administration is undeniably support for white supremacy,” the site said.

It was Gizmodo’s Bryan Menegus who noted that other social media sites are struggling to deal with how to handle white supremacy, racism and other groups among the Trump fandom. Twitter is one of the most notorious for allowing racism to perpetuate on its platform.

Read the full social media policy at Ravelry.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
