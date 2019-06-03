‘Someday Jared is going to be a real boy’: Rick Wilson rips Kushner for destroying his reputation over Trump’s racism
White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, who had no government experience before being hired by his father-in-law, was roasted by a Republican strategist on MSNBC.
On Sunday, Axios published an interview with Kushner, where he refused to acknowledge that Donald Trump’s birtherism was racist.
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace played a clip of the interview, then reminded her audience of how Michelle Obama described birtherism in her memoir.
“The whole thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed. But it was also deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks,” she wrote.
For analysis, Wallace interviewed Republican strategist Rick Wilson, author of the bestselling 2018 book, Everything Trump Touches Dies.
After playing a clip of Kushner, Wallace repeated “I can’t” — three times.
“Someday Jared is going to be a real boy. He comes across as this automaton in this thing,” Wilson said. “It was a perfect example of what happens when an actual reporter presses the case with these folks in the Trump Administration and he just got deeper and deeper under water.”
“It was agonizing to watch,” he continued. “But it also betrays the giant moral vacuum about everything with these people.”
Wilson said Kushner’s only focus was whether he was going to “p*ss off” his father-in-law.
“You can always predict all their behavior by that standard,” Wilson said.
Watch:
‘Someday Jared is going to be a real boy’: Rick Wilson rips Kushner for destroying his reputation over Trump’s racism
White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, who had no government experience before being hired by his father-in-law, was roasted by a Republican strategist on MSNBC.
On Sunday, Axios published an interview with Kushner, where he refused to acknowledge that Donald Trump's birtherism was racist.
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace played a clip of the interview, then reminded her audience of how Michelle Obama described birtherism in her memoir.
Breaking Banner
GOP leadership fears ‘incessant headaches’ as Tea Party Republicans seek to resurrect racist congressman
Republicans are not looking to take back Rep. Steve King ( R-IA), as an effort by a group of Republicans failed to get the disgraced Congressman back on his committee assignments.
King was stripped of his assignments earlier this year after making racist comments.
"The cadre of hard-line conservatives, spearheaded by Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), among others, has been trying to round up signatures for a draft petition that would force the GOP to consider reinstating King. The effort, however, has failed to garner enough support in the caucus. The letter needed the backing of 25 lawmakers to raise the issue with the Republican Steering Committee and 50 members to force a closed-ballot vote in the wider GOP conference," a report from Politico said.
Breaking Banner
New York Times editorial board rips Trump for failed promises to American workers
On Monday, The New York Times editorial board said that President Donald Trump is sending a loud and clear message to American workers. They noted that while Trump campaigned on supporting workers that his actions over the past two years have proven otherwise.
"Mr. Trump said during the 2016 campaign that he supported a $10 federal minimum hourly wage, but since taking office he hasn't sought any increase in the minimum wage, currently $7.25 an hour," the editorial board wrote.