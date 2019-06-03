‘Someday Jared is going to be a real boy’: Rick Wilson rips Kushner for destroying his reputation over Trump’s racism

White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, who had no government experience before being hired by his father-in-law, was roasted by a Republican strategist on MSNBC.

On Sunday, Axios published an interview with Kushner, where he refused to acknowledge that Donald Trump’s birtherism was racist.

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace played a clip of the interview, then reminded her audience of how Michelle Obama described birtherism in her memoir.

“The whole thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed. But it was also deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks,” she wrote.

For analysis, Wallace interviewed Republican strategist Rick Wilson, author of the bestselling 2018 book, Everything Trump Touches Dies.

After playing a clip of Kushner, Wallace repeated “I can’t” — three times.

“Someday Jared is going to be a real boy. He comes across as this automaton in this thing,” Wilson said. “It was a perfect example of what happens when an actual reporter presses the case with these folks in the Trump Administration and he just got deeper and deeper under water.”

“It was agonizing to watch,” he continued. “But it also betrays the giant moral vacuum about everything with these people.”

Wilson said Kushner’s only focus was whether he was going to “p*ss off” his father-in-law.

“You can always predict all their behavior by that standard,” Wilson said.

