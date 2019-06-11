‘Stinking rich’ Steve Mnuchin should be fined $25K a day until he hands over Trump’s taxes: Dem lawmaker
A Democratic lawmaker told CNN’s Poppy Harlow on Tuesday that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is going to have to hand over President Donald Trump’s federal tax returns or else face crushing fines.
During a CNN interview, Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) outlined steps that House Democrats can take to force Mnuchin’s hand and make him obey a clearly written law that says he shall furnish Trump’s taxes upon request.
“Secretary Mnuchin’s own internal lawyers found he had absolutely no discretion to refuse what is clearly stated in the law, and that is to turn over the tax returns once they have been requested by the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee,” Boyle said. “We have the ability to fine, I believe, upwards of $25,000 a day civilly. I think we should do that.”
Boyle was more hesitant when Harlow asked him if jailing Mnuchin was on the table, but he said that massive fines should be more than enough to send a message.
“Once you start fining someone $25,000 a day — I don’t have $25,000 even for one day,” he said. “So I think you get someone’s attention, even someone as stinking rich as Steve Mnuchin.”
Trump’s approval numbers are similar to Nixon’s before he resigned — and they’re about to get worse: CNN analyst
Responding to Donald Trump's comments about impeachment on Monday -- where he compared himself to embattled former President Richard Nixon and said he wouldn't quit like him -- CNN political analyst John Avlon noted that the president has very Nixon-like approval numbers that are likely to get worse.
During his "Reality Check" segment on CNN's "New Day," Avlon said Trump should be concerned about his floundering popularity before the 2020 election.
"Folks didn't care much about Watergate initially," Avlon reminded viewers. "It was dismissed as a campaign caper in Nixon's re-election landslide. In '73, 19 percent of Americans thought Nixon should be impeached -- 6 percent of Republicans and 18 percent of independents, 27 percent of Democrats."
2020 Election
Trump will be ‘eviscerated’ in Biden speech tonight — here are some of the best quotes
Former Vice President Joe Biden has scheduled a speech in Iowa tonight where CNN reports he is expected to "eviscerate" President Donald Trump.
This morning the Biden camp issued a transcript of the speech that will be presented tonight and, as CNN host John Berman suggested, it was done to let the president know what is coming hoping to provoke a reaction.
Axios notes that Trump will be the recipient of 76 jabs when the Davenport, Iowa, speech is presented and that Trump himself is also expected to speak after Biden makes his big splash.
James Clapper walks through Trump’s favorite negotiation technique: Coercion
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper noted that President Donald Trump has a knack for negotiations based on completely ridiculous and false information.
In an interview with CNN's Don Lemon, the host brought up that the president claims he has a "secret plan" that he's gotten Mexico to agree to on trade. Mexico has discounted Trump's account, saying that what they agreed to was back in December, and that it appears Trump has merely backed down on his trade threats.
"That seems to be the default technique is coercion," said Clapper. "So, we’re going to coerce Iran and North Koreans by ratcheting up sanctions. And then worse, coercing allies like Mexico. That’s a favorite technique."