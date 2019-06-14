Stormy Daniels roasts Sarah Huckabee Sanders with the most hilarious parting shot yet

On Friday, porn star Stormy Daniels ripped White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. President Trump announced that Sanders is stepping down from her position at the end of the month.

Sanders, who is known for gaslighting and lying at the podium, told reporters that she hopes to be remembered for being “transparent and honest.”

“I hope that it will be that I showed up every day and I did the very best job that I could to put forward the president’s message … to do the best job that I could to answer questions. To be transparent and honest throughout that process and do everything I could to make America a little better that day than it was the day before,” Sanders told reporters.

Daniels responded with an eye roll.

“And I hope to be remembered for being a virgin … eye roll,” she tweeted.