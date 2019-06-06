Quantcast
ADVERTISEMENT
Connect with us
ADVERTISEMENT

Texas referee apologizes after racist language caught on tape: ‘I’m awfully embarrassed’

Published

1 min ago

on

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the longest-tenured high school football referees in Texas apologized on Thursday after audio recordings of his N-word usage went public.

On Tuesday, the Houston Chronicle followed up on their initial report with the update that referee Mike Atkinson was suspended for the 2019 season by the Texas Association of Sports Officials.

“Atkinson, who owns Atkinson Farms in Spring and has been a high school football official for 45 years, admits to using the N-word several times in conversations, audio clips of which were provided to the Houston Chronicle by the person who made the recordings,” the newspaper reported.

“Atkinson’s racist comments cited in the lawsuit can be heard in a series of audio clips recorded within the past year from his telephone conversations with another high school official who has a disciplinary dispute with TASO, and that evidence led TASO to impose probation and then increase it to a year,” the Chronicle noted.

At the time, Atkinson’s defense was that the person he was talking with also used the N-word.

“I thought these were private conversations between friends,” Atkinson argued. “I promise you with my life, using the N-word by me is true, but I will promise you with my life, my wife’s life, my kids’ life and everything I do, (the person who taped him) also used that word.”

Now, Atkinson is apologizing, Fox-26 TV reports.

“I’m awfully embarrassed about the situation,” Atkinson said.

“I owe everyone an apology,” he said, without actually apologizing.

“It’s really not me to make them (sic) kind of statements. And I just need to owe everyone an apology,” Atkinson continued.

Watch:

Listen to the graphic audio recording:

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading
ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking Banner

How China’s experience with Trump taught Mexico to derail his trade tariffs

Published

39 mins ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has been going country by country attacking the trade agreements and working to unmake them. In the absence of those deals, costs are going up for companies, which are being passed along to consumers. Monday is the deadline for the deal with Mexico to be made, but the negotiations aren't going well.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘These are soldiers — not painters’: Trump ripped for ordering troops to spend month painting his border fence

Published

49 mins ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is ordering American soldiers to deploy to the border and paint sections of the fence there to improve their aesthetic appearance.

CBS News reports that the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday notified lawmakers that an unspecified number of service members were being sent to the California border town of Calexico to spend approximately 30 days painting the border fence.

“While the primary purpose is to improve the aesthetic appearance of the wall, there may also be an operational benefit based on our experience with painted barrier in Nogales, Arizona,” DHS said in its letter to Congress.

Continue Reading
 
ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking Banner

Ex-Ted Cruz campaign manager being showered with taxpayer dollars as he works to re-elect Republicans

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

Tax-payers are being forced to foot the bill to help elect Republicans, according to the Daily Beast.

A former campaign manager for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), named Jeff Roe, is working with dozens of high profile candidates party groups through one of his companies. In another company he runs, he's working with those same members to create direct mail that elected officials can send out under their franking privileges.

Continue Reading
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Reporting on long exclusives like William Koch takes a lot of sweat and time. We have more exclusives coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 