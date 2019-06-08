Quantcast
The British sucked up to Trump during his visit even though the rest of Europe thinks he's 'insane': MSNBC contributor

1 min ago

During a panel of discussion on Donald Trump’s United Kingdom sojourn, an MSNBC contributor said that many countries ignored his antics and that Europe in general considers the so-called leader of the free world “insane.”

Speaking with AM Joy host Joy Reid, MSNBC contributor Christopher Dickey was asked about Trump’s decision to sign a D-Day proclamation at the top away from other world leader’s signatures and how it was viewed.

“They didn’t pay much attention to him at all, they essentially ignored it,” Dickey dryly replied. “In France, the D-Day celebrations and Trump’s part was carried deep inside the newspapers, they didn’t pay attention.”

“The British are a little more aggressive in their dealings with Trump because they are about to pull out of the European Union and they need the American support,” he continued. “He’s giving them bad advice and we have a situation where Britain is going crazy either pro or con with Donald Trump and the rest of Europe has always thought he was insane and a loose cannon and are praying he doesn’t get elected.”

Trump's UK trip shows he still doesn't know how to be a president — and he never will: Conservative columnist

33 mins ago

June 8, 2019

President Donald Trump's trip to Europe was a massive humiliation for America, and yet another reminder that Trump is incapable of following the norms and decorum of his office, writes conservative columnist Max Boot for the Washington Post.

"At one time, it was naively assumed that, in the unlikely event that he won the presidency, Trump would tone down the lying, the bragging, the nativism and the insults, and act more, well, presidential," writes Boot. "Trump himself promised that 'with the exception of the late, great Abraham Lincoln, I can be more presidential than any president that’s ever held this office.' Another lie. We are more than halfway through Trump’s term, and his behavior remains as 'unpresidented' as ever.

Eric and Don Jr returned to the US without paying their Irish bar tab: report

2 hours ago

June 8, 2019

According to a report from the Irish Times, Eric and Don Trump Jr. have yet to pay their bar tab from an Irish pub crawl.

As noted by the Daily Beast, the Times reports the sons of President Donald Trump offered free rounds during the bar carousing but failed to pay before leaving, according to one pub owner.

"Caroline Kennedy, the owner of Igoe bar in Doonbeg, where Trump owns a golf course, told the Irish Times that the president’s sons were “lovely and down to earth” but did not have any cash on them when they left her establishment," the report states.

Florida woman blames Trump after police respond to suicide attempt: 'I'm tired of living in Trump's country'

3 hours ago

June 8, 2019

On Thursday, Fox News reported that a woman in Palmetto, Florida stabbed herself repeatedly with a kitchen knife — and said it was because of President Donald Trump.

When responding police officers arrived at her home and found her covered in blood, she revealed three stab wounds to them and said, "I'm tired of living in Trump's country. I'm tired of Trump being president."

The woman, whose name has not been released, was transported to Blake Medical Center. According to the police report, she has a history of mental illness, and was previously placed under involuntary institutionalization under the Florida Mental Health Act of 1971, also known as the Baker Act.

