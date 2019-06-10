Quantcast
Connect with us

The Democrats are about to take a big step toward the possible impeachment of Bill Barr

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to a columnist for the Daily Beast, the Democratic House member’s decision to vote on contempt of Congress charges against Attorney General Bill Barr is a necessary first step that will allow them to eventually impeach him if necessary.

Michael Tomasky states that holding Barr in contempt is the least the Democrats can do to the AG for shirking his constitutional duties by becoming President Donald Trump’s de facto lawyer.

“Tuesday’s vote isn’t just symbolically nailing some hapless AG to the cross to make him bleed in public for a few hours,” the political pundit wrote. “This is part of an investigation into genuine presidential obstruction of justice. And it involves both Trump’s attorney general and his former White House counsel [Don McGahn], who is described in the Mueller Report as saying that the president directed him to obstruct justice.”

According to the columnist, approval of the contempt charge makes it easier for Congress to drag Barr into court and, eventually, to impeach him.

“That’s why the wording of this resolution, which goes beyond censure of Barr and McGahn, is important,” he explained. “It sets in motion future court battles, and it adds a shortcut for future legal confrontations with the Trump administration in that future resolutions of this sort will not require passage by the full House, but merely approval by a five-member panel of House leaders, led by Speaker Pelosi.”

Then there is the prospect of impeachment.

“Assuming Barr doesn’t budge, the next step against him should clearly be impeachment,” Tomasky wrote. “That he is failing to uphold the duties of his office is laughably obvious. Indeed, he took the job only for the reason of mocking the duties of the office—so that he could insulate Donald Trump from the proper, lawful execution of those duties.”

As an aside, Tomasky mentioned that McGahn, who has already resigned and is ignoring a Congressional subpoena on White House orders, can’t be impeached, but, as he wrote, he should be dragged along as a matter of law.

“McGahn? He can’t be impeached,” he wrote. “But he can be disgraced. What the Democrats need to understand here is that the contempt vote is not the end of anything. It’s the beginning. Holding the two attorneys in contempt is step number one in bringing them before the bar of justice—in working what remains of their consciences, which in Barr’s case particularly seems to be pretty close to nothing, and in forcing them to capitulate to what both surely know is a justified pursuit of the truth, and threatening them with a pretty bad next 10 or 20 years if they don’t.”

You can read the rest here.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nadler calls off criminal contempt for Barr after DOJ agrees to hand over more Mueller files

Published

54 mins ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has announced that he is calling off an effort to hold Attorney General Bill Barr in criminal contempt of Congress after the Department of Justice agreed to give Congress key information from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Nadler put out a statement Monday saying that the DOJ "Has agreed to begin... opening Robert Mueller's most important files to us, providing us with key evidence that the special counsel used to assess whether the president and others obstructed justice."

Nadler then said that, given the DOJ's newfound cooperation with the House Judiciary Committee, he would "hold the criminal contempt process in abeyance for now" and give the department ample time to comply with the committee's requests.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Illinois man goes berserk over house painted in rainbow colors: ‘I’m going to slit your throat!’

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

An Illinois man was charged with a hate crime after threatening to kill LGBT people over their rainbow flag display.

Police identified Charles Patton from surveillance video showing him punching porch spindles on a home, kicking in two doors and going inside, where he damaged an interior door frame, reported KSDK-TV.

He screamed homophobic slurs and death threats throughout the incident in the Soulard neighborhood of St. Louis.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

American Airlines cancels hundreds of 737 Max flights a day all the way through September

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

On Sunday, American Airlines announced it will be canceling 737 Max 8 flights through September, affecting some 115 flights per day.

The move comes after American already suspended use of the embattled aircraft through August, at a reported financial loss to the carrier of $350 million.

737 Max jets were grounded after deadly crashes on Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines, reportedly attributed to failures with the aircraft's unique anti-stall system that pitched the nose of the planes down.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link