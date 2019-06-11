‘The hypocrisy is stunning’: Jon Stewart destroys Republicans for opposing 9/11 victim fund in Shep Smith interview
During an interview with Fox News host Shepard Smith on Tuesday, Jon Stewart took a veiled shot at Republicans in Congress for opposing efforts to reauthorize a measure to provide health care to 9/11 survivors.
Stewart has been pushing Congress to reauthorize the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, which provides financial support to those who have suffered serious medical issues after the 2001 attacks.
“What we’re saying is, just renew the VCF Fund,” he told Fox News. “There’s no fraud. It runs beautifully. It’s an incredible program. Look, this was war. These are the casualties of war. We can’t stop supporting them because they can no longer serve us. That is not an imaginable outcome for this.”
Smith wondered who specifically was opposed to extending the program.
“I would say it’s the so-called fiscal hawks who despite passing a $1.5 trillion corporate tax cut for Exxon now claim that the percentage, which is basically a rounding error off of the deficit, is going to maybe blow up the country ten years from now,” Stewart said.
“It’s irresponsible, it’s disingenuous. If I read you some of the tweets and quotes that these individuals write about these 9-11 first responders and how we owe them such a great debt and how our freedom is based on their character and their struggle and then turn around and vote the bills down, the hypocrisy is stunning,” he added.
