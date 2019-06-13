The only reason Trump cares about foreign intel is to get ‘his son off the hook’: Counterintelligence expert
Counterintelligence expert and 20-year intelligence veteran Malcolm Nance agreed that it’s open season on foreign governments meddling in the United States election.
The moment came after President Donald Trump said in an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos that the FBI was “wrong” to claim that candidates should report it if a foreign entity offers them dirt on an opponent during an election. The president has tried to turn it around to say that he was talking about meeting with foreign officials.
During an MSNBC panel discussion, Nance noted it was almost like an official invitation.
“It says that when it’s convenient for the president of the United States to get one of his relatives, in this case, his son, off of the hook, he’s willing to essentially overlook any laws,” Nance said. “And in this case, this is campaign finance law. You cannot accept information from foreign powers, even if they’re allies.”
He cited former CIA Director John Brennan, who said Wednesday that the ally could actually be a foreign intelligence agency using a “cut-out,” which is a mutually trusted intermediary.
“It is not just unseemly, it’s against the law,” Nance continued. “But for Donald Trump, things that benefit him are lawful, things that benefit his enemies are criminal, and that’s where we have to draw this bright distinction that he is wrong here and that he is actually soliciting right now from our enemies — he is soliciting future activities, every country in the world is going to try to facilitate this. It will make the 2020 election horrific.”
Fox host points out exactly how Trump’s comments violate the law after Republican insists ‘Trump is a president of the law’
A Republican congressman on Thursday insisted that President Donald Trump had done nothing wrong by admitting that he might accept help from foreign operatives in an election.
"This president follows the law. He has done nothing wrong. This is Democrats trying to swing from the left side at the wind with literally a very sad rhetoric. When I heard [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denounce Trump], I was stunned and saddened. President Trump is a president of the law, by the law, and of the people," said Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) during an appearance on Fox News.
US bishops approve changes to Church law on sex abuse reporting
The Catholic Church in the United States, which has been rocked in recent years by child sex abuse scandals and investigations, on Thursday approved a papal document that requires clergy to report suspicions of sexual assault.
At a meeting of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore, participants approved by a large majority the changes to the US catechism, which also reinforces systems in place for victims to signal alleged abuse.
The "motu proprio" -- a legal document issued under Pope Francis's personal authority -- declares that anyone who has knowledge of abuse, or suspects it, is "obliged to report (it) promptly" to the Church, using "easily accessible systems."
Internet dances on Kellyanne Conway’s White House grave after firing order: ‘Time’s up girl, bye!’
Twitter commenters reacted with equal measures of glee and skepticism after the Office of Special Counsel recommended the firing of senior presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway for violations of the Hatch Act.
On Thursday, investigators in the government watchdog office described Conway as a “repeat offender” of the law prohibiting employees in the executive branch of the federal government from engaging in some forms of political activity.
The recommendation specifically noted that Conway -- one of President Donald Trump's most vocal and avid defenders -- should be removed from the federal payroll.