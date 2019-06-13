The only reason Trump cares about foreign intel is to get ‘his son off the hook’: Counterintelligence expert

Counterintelligence expert and 20-year intelligence veteran Malcolm Nance agreed that it’s open season on foreign governments meddling in the United States election.

The moment came after President Donald Trump said in an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos that the FBI was “wrong” to claim that candidates should report it if a foreign entity offers them dirt on an opponent during an election. The president has tried to turn it around to say that he was talking about meeting with foreign officials.

During an MSNBC panel discussion, Nance noted it was almost like an official invitation.

“It says that when it’s convenient for the president of the United States to get one of his relatives, in this case, his son, off of the hook, he’s willing to essentially overlook any laws,” Nance said. “And in this case, this is campaign finance law. You cannot accept information from foreign powers, even if they’re allies.”

He cited former CIA Director John Brennan, who said Wednesday that the ally could actually be a foreign intelligence agency using a “cut-out,” which is a mutually trusted intermediary.

“It is not just unseemly, it’s against the law,” Nance continued. “But for Donald Trump, things that benefit him are lawful, things that benefit his enemies are criminal, and that’s where we have to draw this bright distinction that he is wrong here and that he is actually soliciting right now from our enemies — he is soliciting future activities, every country in the world is going to try to facilitate this. It will make the 2020 election horrific.”

