'The president's in major trouble': CNN polling analyst reveals how Trump dug himself a massive hole for 2020

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump should be coasting to reelection given that unemployment is under four percent — but poll after poll shows that the president is significantly down compared to prospective Democratic rivals.

In fact, polling data from the president’s own reelection campaign leaked last week and showed him trailing former Vice President Joe Biden significantly in multiple key swing states, which infuriated the president and resulted in the firing of staff pollsters.

CNN polling analyst Harry Enten said on Monday that there’s little sign that these polls are a fluke, although he did concede that a lot can happen over the next year-and-a-half to boost the president’s standing.

Trump’s best chance at succeeding, Enten argued, would be to drag down the eventual Democratic nominee’s favorable ratings down to where his are and essentially make the election a jump ball between two equally disliked candidates.

Even so, Enten said that candidates like Biden have significantly higher favorability ratings than the president, which means that he will have his work cut out for him in 2020.

“Right now, the president’s in major trouble,” he said.

