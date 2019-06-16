Quantcast
Connect with us

The right-wing scored more in years of Trump than eight years of George W. Bush: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President George W. Bush oversaw eight years that restricted rights, banned LGBTQ equality, appointed anti-choice judges and so much more. But under Donald Trump’s presidency, social conservatives have managed to roll back any progress made by President Barack Obama’s leadership.

A new Axios report listed out any anti-LGBTQ, anti-women and anti-poor policies.

“He campaigned saying that he would be a good friend to LGBT people,” James Esseks, director of the ACLU’s LGBT and HIV Project, told VOX. “Actions speak far louder than words. And what he’s done has been a wreck.”

While campaigning as a pro-LGBTQ candidate, Trump told his audiences he would be the best person to keep LGBTQ people safe. The reality has meant fewer job protection, fewer reassurances against discrimination protection, and appointing judges that oppose LGBT equality.

At the department level, things are even worse, with dramatic funding cuts and policies that hurt so many Americans. It’s exactly what social conservatives have always wanted.

“If I could just pick one, I would pick Trump every time. I would pick Trump over any other president in terms of his energy and his commitment and his follow-through,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the anti-choice group Susan B. Anthony List.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s just a small list of all of the horrific things the right-wing has managed to score in the first years of the administration.

Read the full report at Axios.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Israel’s Netanyahu just christened a building named after Trump — that doesn’t even exist

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 16, 2019

By

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spent his Father’s Day dedicating a new Trump Tower-type building that hasn't been built in a town that doesn't exist.

Standing in front of a large sign saying "Trump Heights," Netanyahu, who is being forced back into another election, announced the building before planning even began, Axios reported.

A great day on the Golan. PM Netanyahu and I had the honor to dedicate “Trump Heights” — first time Israel has dedicated a village in honor of a sitting president since Harry Truman (1949). Happy Birthday Mr. President!! @POTUS pic.twitter.com/fdYWzokFLK

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

This graphic explains why Speaker Pelosi is resistant to impeachment

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 16, 2019

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has told her caucus that they can do investigations into the president without impeachment. The difference, however, is that there are fewer legal benefits available to Congress in their oversight role than in impeachment.

Theoretically, it should enable Democrats to do the research they need, but the White House is taking the bold step to defy the oversight the Constitution outlines. The only option open to the Democrats has been to go to court with their case outlining how the White House is breaking the law. Thus far, they've won two lawsuits about their investigations, and they will likely gain more.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump says if GOP paid for Steele dossier ‘there’d be hell to pay’ — Republicans paid for half of it

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 16, 2019

By

President Donald Trump tweeted out once again that he doesn't know the difference between a man hired to do opposition research and an entire country intruding on an election to sway the result.

In a Sunday Twitter rant, Trump proclaimed that if Republicans had done something like that, "there'd be hell to pay."

......If Republicans ever did that to the Democrats, there would be all hell to pay. It would be a scandal like no other!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link