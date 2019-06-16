The right-wing scored more in years of Trump than eight years of George W. Bush: report

President George W. Bush oversaw eight years that restricted rights, banned LGBTQ equality, appointed anti-choice judges and so much more. But under Donald Trump’s presidency, social conservatives have managed to roll back any progress made by President Barack Obama’s leadership.

A new Axios report listed out any anti-LGBTQ, anti-women and anti-poor policies.

“He campaigned saying that he would be a good friend to LGBT people,” James Esseks, director of the ACLU’s LGBT and HIV Project, told VOX. “Actions speak far louder than words. And what he’s done has been a wreck.”

While campaigning as a pro-LGBTQ candidate, Trump told his audiences he would be the best person to keep LGBTQ people safe. The reality has meant fewer job protection, fewer reassurances against discrimination protection, and appointing judges that oppose LGBT equality.

At the department level, things are even worse, with dramatic funding cuts and policies that hurt so many Americans. It’s exactly what social conservatives have always wanted.

“If I could just pick one, I would pick Trump every time. I would pick Trump over any other president in terms of his energy and his commitment and his follow-through,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the anti-choice group Susan B. Anthony List.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s just a small list of all of the horrific things the right-wing has managed to score in the first years of the administration.

Read the full report at Axios.