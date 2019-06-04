Quantcast
The super high cost of national security: DC Report investigative news roundup

Published

4 hours ago

on

U.S. Defense Spending Is Double What You Think

TomDispatch contributors William Hartung and Mandy Smithberger have run the numbers. The U.S. spends $1.25 trillion a year on the national security state—up $200 billion since they last added up the figures for everything from the Pentagon to Homeland Security to Veterans Affairs in 2017.

“Our final annual tally for war, preparations for war, and the impact of war comes to … more than double the Pentagon’s base budget. If the average taxpayer were aware that this amount was being spent in the name of national defense—with much of it wasted, misguided, or simply counterproductive—it might be far harder for the national security state to consume ever-growing sums with minimal public pushback. For now, however, the gravy train is running full speed ahead and its main beneficiaries—Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and their cohorts—are laughing all the way to the bank.

Leonard Leo, Right-Wing Court Stacker

For two decades, Leonard Leo has been on a mission to turn back the clock to a time before the U.S. Supreme Court routinely expanded the government’s authority and endorsed new rights such as abortion and same-sex marriage. Now, as President Trump’s unofficial judicial adviser, he told the audience at the closed-door event in February that they had to mobilize in “very unprecedented ways” to help finish the job.

“We’re going to have to understand that judicial confirmations these days are more like political campaigns,” Leo told the members of the Council for National Policy, according to a recording of the speech obtained by The [...]

Bolton still sees Iran diplomacy as appeasement

Published

2 days ago

on

June 2, 2019

By

Another former Bush administration official has turned into an outspoken critic, but instead of highlighting the administration's failures in Iraq, former US Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton has been condemning it for being insufficiently hawkish on Iran.

According to the New York Times, "Mr. Bolton, long viewed by liberal critics as a villain on the Bush team, has since emerged as the administration’s most outspoken critic from the right, rebuking his former boss in interviews, in op-ed articles and now in a book.

Nicaragua abortion ban increases deaths

Published

2 days ago

on

June 2, 2019

By

Under Nicaragua's no-exception abortion ban implemented last year, researchers say that at least three women have died because of complications during pregnancy, while 12 reported cases have yet been analyzed.

The Associated Press detailed the story of one victim, 22-year old Olga Reyes. In her case, the fetus grew outside of her uterus and was unable to survive, prompting excessive bleeding that eventually endangered the mother.

Reyes' husband expressed concern over the limitations Nicaraguan doctors face. "Doctors feel if they interrupt a pregnancy, their liscenses can be revoked," he said through a translator. "They are threatened."

