The View erupts when Meghan McCain complains her dad suffered worse than migrant kids while held as war prisoner
Meghan McCain tempered her outrage over the Trump administration’s detention of children because she feels her father endured worse treatment as a captured Navy airman during the Vietnam War.
“The View” co-host agreed migrant children were being held in inhumane conditions along the southern border, but she found it hard to summon moral outrage.
“I just want to say one quick thing,” she said. “Apparently, by the way, me saying, ‘Can I say one quick thing,’ is now becoming a parody — it’s just how I talk, it’s one of my tics, I’m sorry.
“Calling these places torture facilities — I understand it’s a humanitarian crisis,” McCain continued. “It’s horrific to detain — like you said, people in jail get soap and people in jail get toothpaste — but I know what a torture facility looks like. I’ve been to one.”
Co-host Joy Behar tried to push back, but McCain brushed her off.
“Listen to me, excuse me,” McCain said. “When you have a facility whose specific purpose is to torture people, that is not what’s going on. Yes, it’s inhumane, but there’s a big difference between the Hanoi Hilton and what’s happening at the border right now.”
Co-host Sunny Hostin argued that she was changing the subject by splitting rhetorical hairs.
“We should be less concerned about what we’re calling them and what goes on inside of them,” Hostin said, as McCain sputtered about hyperbolic language. “I don’t think it matters what we’re calling them — kids are dying inside of them. We should care about the dead kids that have come out of them.”
McCain insisted her father’s injuries were arguably worse after he was freed from the North Vietnamese prison.
“Well, my father couldn’t lift me above his head as a child because of his torture wounds, so I do think that hyperbole is important,” McCain said.
Behar drew an important distinction her co-host seemed to be missing.
“That was a war, and they were grownups,” Behar said.
Group turned away for trying to deliver baby wipes to children at detention center
An Associated Press report was issued on last week citing inhumane conditions at the U.S. southern border so, naturally, some Americans wanted to help.
According to The Texas Tribune, Austin Savage and five of his friends jumped into an SUV headed toward the border. Their vehicle was stocked with supplies, including over $340 worth of baby wipes, diapers, soap, toys, toothpaste, and other personal hygiene items.
When they arrived at the Clint Border Patrol facility, the group discovered the lobby was closed. Savage recalled that there were eight or 10 Border Patrol agents in the parking lot nearby, but none of them came by to assist the do-gooders.
Breaking Banner
Trump flips out and threatens ‘obliteration’ after Iran calls him retarded
President Donald Trump on Tuesday angrily hit back at Iran after the nation accused him of being "retarded."
Writing on Twitter, the president accused Iran of making a "very ignorant and insulting statement" against him, which he said "only shows that they do not understand reality."
The president then threatened the nation with "obliteration" if it didn't wise up.
"Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force," he wrote. "In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry & Obama!"
....Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality. Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry & Obama!
Breaking Banner
Condo owner sends recording of monkey noises to prospective renter — and repeatedly calls her the N-word
Giulia Ozyesilpinar, the owner and operator of the Ocean Five Condo Hotel in Miami Beach, went on a racist tirade this week against a prospective renter because she didn't promptly respond to her WhatsApp messages.
The Miami New Times reports that London resident Monifah Brown had booked a condo at Ocean Five with some friends who were planning to go with her to a summer vacation in Miami.
However, after booking the condo, Ozyesilpinar sent her messages saying that she was having problems processing her credit cards. After Brown didn't initially respond to those messages, Ozyesilpinar sent her a racist message telling her that she was hurting the reputations of other black people.