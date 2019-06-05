The View’s Sunny Hostin said Jesus would attend a Pride parade — and anti-gay Bible thumpers completely lost it

The View co-host Sunny Hostin blasted Bishop Thomas Tobin on Monday after he warned Catholics that Pride Month events “are especially harmful to children.”

“My faith always taught me ‘What would Jesus do?’ I know Jesus would be attending that pride parade,” Hostin said. “I also know that God is love and Jesus is love and Love is love.”

“For a Catholic bishop to come out and say something like that given the history of pedophilia in the Catholic Church, given what the Catholic Church has hidden about the abuse of children, some would say that being at a pride parade would be much safer for a child than it has been to be in a Catholic Church for many years,” she added.

Hostin’s comments, as Queerty noted on Wednesday, were not well-received among some members of the faithful. The conservative Daily Wire publication suggested that Hostin was wrong, describing LGBT Pride parades as an event that “celebrates a sexual morality contrary to thousands of years of Jewish and Christian teachings.”

But other people were less tactful in there disagreement with The View host:

There is a special place in hell for this person. 🔥🔥🔥 Sunny Hostin On ‘The View’: Jesus Would Be Attending A Gay Pride Parade | Daily Wire https://t.co/SIebWVMqM7 — Karlous Naderi (@KarlousNaderi) June 5, 2019

Blasphemy! Sunny Hostin has an ever lower IQ than AOC. In-fact, she makes Shelia Jackson and Maxine Waters look like they deserve the Nobel for Dumb Chitz. I don't think that dolt even has AIR left in her head. She puts the Jack, in JackA**.https://t.co/1jWt8BmXFv — AMABLACKPATRIOT (@DrShayPhD) June 3, 2019

@TheView Sunny Hostin's mind is poisoned by the virus of liberalism that is anti-family, anti-decency, anti-principles, anti-everything that is normal. To suggest that kids are safer in a LGBT event than in a church is the final insult from this low-class show. Go to hell all! — Carlos Bandeira (@CarlosHBandeira) June 3, 2019

Sunny Hostin apparently doesn't read the Bible or truly know Jesus.https://t.co/YQ0L0Mhj6c — Mega Maga 🇺🇸 Former Fetus (@PeppermintPatr1) June 3, 2019

@Sunny Hostin: WRONG! You obviously do not know a DAMNED THING about what the Bible says, especially what is stated in Genesis Chapter 19 and Romans Chapter 1 … You can take your foot out of your a** now. https://t.co/f1Nuf4Cw8i — The_American_US (@TheAmericanUS1) June 3, 2019

Sunny you are seriously disillusioned. Jesus would not, and will not ever attend a parade promoting Homosexuality. 1Corinthians 6:9 says that Homosexuals will not enter Heaven. Listen to Jesus not frauds like Sunny Hostin. — Taurean&Olivia Roberts (@ta293766) June 4, 2019

@TheView thank God for Bishop Tobin and Son of your children are fucked up anyway because you are help me Jesus God doesn't like homos anymore than he likes rapists and pedophiles an adulteress and Liars like Sunny Hostin bitch don't say what God Said when you lie for a check$$$ — Freddythecoach (@freddythecoach) June 3, 2019

Sunny Hostin knows nothing!! Look at the Bible do you really think Jesus would be in a parade about someone’s sexuality?!? Get real!! https://t.co/irJxBHqjse — Dale Dion (@dale_dion4) June 4, 2019