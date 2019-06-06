‘There is no question’ the Flynn voicemail reveals the president obstructed justice: CNN legal analyst
On Thursday, a voicemail clip of President Donald Trump’s attorney John Dowd appearing to acknowledge the president’s obstruction of the Russia probe was released. Although this conduct was already known through former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, the audio recording is a damning piece of evidence against Trump that is now in the public eye.
CNN legal analyst Joey Jackson told Wolf Blitzer that the voicemail looks very bad for the president.
“Do you think this represents solid evidence of obstruction?” asked Blitzer.
“There’s no question in my mind, Wolf, that it does for the following reasons,” said Jackson.
“Number one, it appears as though the president is unnerved and certainly although his attorney is speaking in a calm voice that he’s unnerved as well, about the prospect of some cooperation having taken place which would implicate the president,” said Jackson. “Number two, based upon the cooperation that’s implicating the president, they’re fishing to confirm whether or not that cooperation exists. Number three, he’s offering a pardon. You know the feelings of the president and as a result of these feelings of the president, they still stand. And so call it what you will, spin it how you will, what is said is clear. And to me, that is evidence of obstruction.”
“And last point, Wolf, and that’s this,” added Jackson. “Whenever you’re look at obstruction or any evidence, you can’t look at it in isolation. Everything is a data point. You have to look at this aspect of the president’s conduct, his attorney on his behalf, and you have to look at every other aspect as prosecutors do when they build a case. So if you want to build a case for obstruction and match what the other 11 items Mueller said exist, boy do you have it.”
Voicemail from Trump attorney reveals possible obstruction of justice: CNN
A voicemail is being released that reveals one of the examples of obstruction of justice.
The voicemail came from John Dowd, President Donald Trump's attorney and was to Michael Flynn's lawyers.
Thursday, Flynn fired his lawyers, which prompted some to wonder if this was an indication that he was going to either make a deal or change his legal strategy entirely.
Dowd asks for a "heads up" if Flynn's lawyers intend to hand over any information to give Dowd a "heads up."
Dowd says in the voicemail that they should remember what all they said they were working for on the Trump team. He reminded the lawyers how the president "feels" about Flynn.
Republican strategist rips Fox News for creating Trump ‘scene’ using ‘graves of soldiers as a prop’
Republican strategist Amanda Carpenter didn't parse words in her comments about President Donald Trump's interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.
During a Thursday panel discussion on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper," Carpenter said she saw a draft-dodging president sitting with someone who openly promotes anti-Semites while using WWII veterans as a prop.
"You look at the shot and what I see, just as an American, is a draft-dodging president who is sitting down with a woman who regularly defends anti-Semites, espouses white supremacists talking points while using the graves of World War soldiers who saved the world from Nazis as a prop. That’s what it is," she said.
Progressive activist destroys Trump campaign press secretary: Trump is ‘a giant failure on his signature issue’
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," The Young Turks' Cenk Uygur and President Donald Trump's campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany clashed over the administration's immigration policy.
"Chris, why do we have this problem in the first place?" said Uygur. "Trump said he was going to stop the flow of migration. It's gone up 32 percent in the last month and the most we've had, both legal and illegal in 13 years. So, Kayleigh, I put it to you, isn't Donald Trump a giant failure on his signature issue? In fact, it's almost inarguable."
"No, he's not a giant failure," said McEnany. "First, I want to correct your fallacy that he puts kids in cages. A lot of those pictures were from the Obama Administration. So nice try. Doesn't work. We have a crisis on our hands. Do you acknowledge that at least, Cenk. You have a crisis ... More than the population of Miami and Atlanta. Do you at least acknowledge that that's a crisis?"