‘There is no question’ the Flynn voicemail reveals the president obstructed justice: CNN legal analyst

On Thursday, a voicemail clip of President Donald Trump’s attorney John Dowd appearing to acknowledge the president’s obstruction of the Russia probe was released. Although this conduct was already known through former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, the audio recording is a damning piece of evidence against Trump that is now in the public eye.

CNN legal analyst Joey Jackson told Wolf Blitzer that the voicemail looks very bad for the president.

“Do you think this represents solid evidence of obstruction?” asked Blitzer.

“There’s no question in my mind, Wolf, that it does for the following reasons,” said Jackson.

“Number one, it appears as though the president is unnerved and certainly although his attorney is speaking in a calm voice that he’s unnerved as well, about the prospect of some cooperation having taken place which would implicate the president,” said Jackson. “Number two, based upon the cooperation that’s implicating the president, they’re fishing to confirm whether or not that cooperation exists. Number three, he’s offering a pardon. You know the feelings of the president and as a result of these feelings of the president, they still stand. And so call it what you will, spin it how you will, what is said is clear. And to me, that is evidence of obstruction.”

“And last point, Wolf, and that’s this,” added Jackson. “Whenever you’re look at obstruction or any evidence, you can’t look at it in isolation. Everything is a data point. You have to look at this aspect of the president’s conduct, his attorney on his behalf, and you have to look at every other aspect as prosecutors do when they build a case. So if you want to build a case for obstruction and match what the other 11 items Mueller said exist, boy do you have it.”

Watch below: