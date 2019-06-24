Quantcast
Connect with us

These three House members have access to all the secrets in Mueller’s report

Published

1 min ago

on

Only three members of the House of Representatives have access to both volumes of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia inquiry, according to Politico.

Reps. Val Demings (D-FL), Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and John Ratcliffe (R-TX) are the only three House members that sit on both the Intelligence and Judiciary committees — and are thus the only three members that have special access to both volumes of Mueller’s report.

“We started off wanting every member of Congress, both Republicans and Democrats, to be able to review the Mueller report and all supporting materials,” Demings told Politico.

“That’s what we wanted because we have to make some critical decisions moving forward, whether it’s to begin an impeachment inquiry or just continue the investigations. We are not able to do that as of yet.”

House Judiciary chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) has called for Attorney General Bill Barr to provide lawmakers with access to the full, unredacted version of Mueller’s 448-page final report and its underlying evidence. In May, the Judiciary Committee voted to recommend that Barr be held in contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena.

After negotiations with the Justice Department, the Intelligence and Judiciary committees obtained limited access to the underlying evidence in Mueller’s investigation and less redacted versions of his final report.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Given our conversations with the Department, I will hold the criminal contempt process in abeyance for now.We have agreed to allow the Department time to demonstrate compliance with this agreement. If the Department proceeds in good faith and we are able to obtain everything that we need, then there will be no need to take further steps. If important information is held back, then we will have no choice but to enforce our subpoena in court and consider other remedies,” Nadler said in a statement earlier this month.

But the access from the Justice Department comes with several strings attached. “The rules are so strict that members of the Intelligence Committee are prohibited from discussing what they see with members of the Judiciary Committee, and vice-versa,” Politico noted.

That puts the three lawmakers in an awkward spot.

“It does come with the added burden of being extraordinarily responsible with the information,” Swalwell told Politico.

“There’s just a weird way of how your brain compartmentalizes it,” the congressman continued. “It’s not an accident that the Intel Committee is three floors under the Capitol. When you come upstairs — I don’t necessarily think about what I heard down there until I go back down there again. It’s just a physical, out of sight, out of mind. I don’t cross the two.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Unemployment rises in eight Trump states — and it could cost him in 2020

Published

1 min ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is counting on the economy to remain strong throughout 2020 -- but it's already showing some signs of slowing in a couple of key states.

CNBC reports that unemployment in eight different states that Trump won in 2016 has actually risen year-over-year, and it's eroded his popularity.

Although Trump is still very popular in some of these states, including Mississippi and South Carolina, the latest Morning Consult poll cited by CNBC shows that the president actually has a negative net approval rating in the states of North Carolina and Arizona, which are two states that he will need to hold if he wants to win in 2020.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The Moon landings have a Nazi problem

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

Somewhere in the scarier reaches of the internet, a conspiracy theory circulates that the Nazis landed on the moon in 1942. Maybe you’ve never heard that 27 years before Apollo 11, Hitler had a successful space program that bored into the lunar surface to create a moon base.

It doesn’t need saying that this idea is wrong – it’s beyond absurd. Part of what’s troubling with this mythis that people would treat the history of the Third Reich with anything other than sober realism. It feels dangerous.

But the Nazi moon theory is unnerving in another sense. It’s a distortion of an historical reality that is itself profoundly uncomfortable: Nazi technology and personnel were indeed central to the moon landing.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

This irrational self-deception is what prevents many economists from embracing a Green New Deal

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

Dutch economist Servaas Storm, co- author of a widely-read 2018 study on climate change, “Why Green Growth is an Illusion,” talks to the Institute for New Economic Thinking about where we are today.

Lynn Parramore: In 2018, you and your colleague Enno Schröder warned that economists promoting “green growth” are fostering illusions. Why can’t we have economic growth and development without destroying the planet?

Servaas Storm: In our work, Enno Schröder and I look at the historical record on economic growth around the world, along with human energy use and the resulting CO2 emissions. Then we construct a growth path for the global economy during the period 2015-2050. Our model path is based on optimistic, but still feasible, assumptions concerning future energy efficiency improvements and reductions in carbon emissions.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

 ENOUGH IS ENOUGH 

Trump endorses killing journalists, like Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Raw Story is investing in progressive journalism. Ad-free memberships support original reporting. Help us make a difference.

Learn why we're trying to limit ads.
close-link