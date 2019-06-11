‘This is not a sane man’: Trump brutally mocked for ‘projection’ after questioning Biden’s mental fitness
President Donald Trump slurred Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden as “old” and “slow” — and social media users noticed he was projecting his own apparent weaknesses on his potential opponent.
Trump questioned Biden’s fitness for office during a press scrum outside the White House, before heading to Iowa, where he and the former vice president will hold dueling campaign rallies.
“I think he’s the weakest mentally,” Trump said, pointing to his own head. “I like running against people that are weak mentally. I think Joe is the weakest up here.”
President Trump: "I like running against people that are weak mentally" https://t.co/H9n7JKbYS7 pic.twitter.com/yfUjjH0XE4
— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 11, 2019
“He’s a different guy,” Trump added. “He acts different than he used to. He looks different than he used to. I think Joe is weak mentally.”
Twitter users immediately pointed out those were Trump’s own weaknesses.
Individual 1 is projecting again. He’s the one that is “slow” “mentally weak” & “looks differently” not Biden. Trump is losing it. What an epic disgrace. #LiarInChief #ImpeachTrump #ManBaby #msnbc
— #ReleaseTheFullReport (@craftyme25) June 11, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Because he’s uncomfortable going up against the strong. Got it.
— Llama (@HighLlama) June 11, 2019
He means himself.
— DYANKANE (@dyankane2) June 11, 2019
Everything he says of others is true of himself. He's a projection artist

— Walter Crankite (@KCran7) June 11, 2019
— Walter Crankite (@KCran7) June 11, 2019
To bad he can’t run against himself…😂😂😂
— DeadPool (@Dank52424390) June 11, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
This is not a sane man. He always projects and his going after Biden and Pelosi for their mental decline is telling. It’s not just a tactic, it’s projection
— Self Absorbed (@Selfabsorbed7) June 11, 2019
100% projection. https://t.co/GWDdWOFSc0
— techweenie 🌊 (@techweenie) June 11, 2019
Trump lays the foundation for the same type of conspiracy theories about dementia or other illnesses that his supporters used against Hillary Clinton.
Also:
PROJECTION https://t.co/0KKnhX8v86
— Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) June 11, 2019
Psychological projection….. pic.twitter.com/L2DKjFJJKS
— Mark Stern (@mfstern) June 11, 2019
Wherever DT sees a human being, a strange thing happens:
He steps back to feel strong and to fling contempt, but he doesn't know he does it to purge himself:
Projection, indeed, but used for the evacuation of his own intolerable mental contents:
"You're the loser," he snarls.
— Olaf J. Ogland (@platoinCT) June 11, 2019
He must have been told he was stupid or mentally deficient or something since he as a kid for him to constantly harp on mental prowess — as in he has it & opponents don't. Projection is what he does.
— enough (@diana_platts) June 11, 2019
pot, kettle, etc pic.twitter.com/NZeEhUkmYI
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 11, 2019