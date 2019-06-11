‘This is not a sane man’: Trump brutally mocked for ‘projection’ after questioning Biden’s mental fitness

President Donald Trump slurred Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden as “old” and “slow” — and social media users noticed he was projecting his own apparent weaknesses on his potential opponent.

Trump questioned Biden’s fitness for office during a press scrum outside the White House, before heading to Iowa, where he and the former vice president will hold dueling campaign rallies.

“I think he’s the weakest mentally,” Trump said, pointing to his own head. “I like running against people that are weak mentally. I think Joe is the weakest up here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s a different guy,” Trump added. “He acts different than he used to. He looks different than he used to. I think Joe is weak mentally.”

Twitter users immediately pointed out those were Trump’s own weaknesses.

Individual 1 is projecting again. He’s the one that is “slow” “mentally weak” & “looks differently” not Biden. Trump is losing it. What an epic disgrace. #LiarInChief #ImpeachTrump #ManBaby #msnbc — #ReleaseTheFullReport (@craftyme25) June 11, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Because he’s uncomfortable going up against the strong. Got it. — Llama (@HighLlama) June 11, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

He means himself. — DYANKANE (@dyankane2) June 11, 2019

Everything he says of others is true of himself. He’s a projection artist ADVERTISEMENT — Walter Crankite (@KCran7) June 11, 2019

To bad he can’t run against himself…😂😂😂 — DeadPool (@Dank52424390) June 11, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

This is not a sane man. He always projects and his going after Biden and Pelosi for their mental decline is telling. It’s not just a tactic, it’s projection — Self Absorbed (@Selfabsorbed7) June 11, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump lays the foundation for the same type of conspiracy theories about dementia or other illnesses that his supporters used against Hillary Clinton. ADVERTISEMENT Also: PROJECTION https://t.co/0KKnhX8v86 — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) June 11, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Wherever DT sees a human being, a strange thing happens: ADVERTISEMENT He steps back to feel strong and to fling contempt, but he doesn't know he does it to purge himself: Projection, indeed, but used for the evacuation of his own intolerable mental contents: "You're the loser," he snarls. — Olaf J. Ogland (@platoinCT) June 11, 2019