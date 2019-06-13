‘Timing of this is odd’: Fox News host thinks Sarah Sanders may be leaving because of Trump’s disastrous ABC interview

Fox News host Neil Cavuto on Thursday speculated that Sarah Huckabee Sanders was leaving her position as the White House press secretary because of President Donald Trump’s recent interview with ABC News.

“The timing of this is odd,” Cavuto said. “Just after the George Stephanopoulos interview with the president, the hypothetical came up about accepting intelligence from a foreign source and the president of course reacted the way he did. He said yeah, I’d be open to it. Maybe he’s pointing the finger, why did you get me into this, Sarah Sanders?”

Hugo Gurdon of the Washington Examiner, however, said he wasn’t sure if that is what happened.

“It’s an interesting theory. I don’t know that that is the case. I suspect there wouldn’t have been such a fulsome farewell if there was friction between them,” he remarked.

“Sarah Sanders was working at the interface between the White House on the one hand and the press on the other, a fantastic clash between the two. She’s been dealing with that immensely tense and difficult relationship,” Gurdon continued.

“You know, having to speak on behalf of the president and the administration and the White House, you know, every day, day in and day out. I’m sure that that’s extremely wearing.”