Tree symbolizing Trump-Macron friendship has died
The photo of Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron planting an oak tree in the garden of the White House symbolized the friendship shown by the two leaders.
But relations between them have since frayed — over issues ranging from Iran to trade — and the tree, a diplomatic source said this week, did not survive.
The French president offered the young oak to Trump on the occasion of a state visit to Washington in 2018, and the two shoveled dirt around it under the watchful eyes of their wives — and cameras from around the world.
It was a symbolic gesture: the tree came from a northern French forest where 2,000 US Marines died during the First World War.
But a few days later, the tree was nowhere to be seen, having disappeared into quarantine.
“It is a quarantine which is mandatory for any living organism imported into the US,” Gerard Araud, then the French ambassador to America, wrote on Twitter, adding that it would be replanted later.
But it was never replanted: the tree died during its quarantine, the diplomatic source said.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Bryan Cranston perfectly nails Trump — without mentioning his name — during Tony acceptance speech
After receiving his Tony award for his portrayal of Howard Beale in Broadway's Network, actor Bryan Cranston took a shot at President Donald Trump on Sunday night.
Reflecting on playing the newsman who is driven mad and becomes the truth-telling "prophet of the airwaves," the popular actor tied it to our current times.
"Howard Beale is a fictitious TV news man who found his way in the line of fire because of his pursuit of the truth," he told the audience
"I would like to dedicate this to all of the real journalists around the world, both in the press, the print media, and also the broadcast media, who actually are in the line of fire with their pursuit of the truth," Cranston continued. "The media is not the enemy of the people. Demagoguery is the enemy of the people."
Breaking Banner
Trump rage tweets against New York Times — as John Dean prepares to testify about Mueller report
President Donald Trump accused the New York Times of practicing "sick journalism" in a tweet fired off hours before former White House counsel John Dean was expected to testify before Congress.
Dean, a CNN contributor and former lawyer for President Richard Nixon's White House, was a key witness during the Watergate hearings, and he will highlight findings by special counsel Robert Mueller during testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.
Trump was angered by Times reporting on his negotiations with Mexico to avert punitive tariffs, and he denounced those reports as inaccurate.
An ‘astonishing failure’: Independent panel concludes charity missed opportunities to prevent rape of students
In a damning and wide-ranging report, commissioned in the wake of a ProPublica investigation into rape at the American charity, the panel said the charity may have violated a child protection law and could be sued.
In 2016, a girl came forward to say she had been raped by a staff member of More Than Me, an American charity that sought to rescue Liberian girls from sexual exploitation. He was the second employee to be accused of violating girls in the charity’s care; the first had AIDS and died in jail just months earlier, after a trial in which 10 of the charity’s students testified he raped them.