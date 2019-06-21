Internet ridicules Trump’s ‘cocked and loaded’ tweet: ‘Isn’t that a Stormy Daniels film?’

As one might expect, Twitter users were both amused and appalled on Friday morning when President Donald Trump boasted that the U.S. was “cocked and loaded” before he called off a military assault on Iran.

Confirming — as well as responding — to a report that he had called off what could have been a major step into a war with the Middle Eastern country, the president tweeted: “On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights [sic] when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it.”

Regardless of the fact that — in terms of weaponry — the phrase is actually “locked and loaded,” social media commenters were having a field day with Trump’s tweet, with one writing, “‘Cocked and Loaded.’ Michael Wolff just got off the phone with his publisher.”

You can see an assortment below:

“Cocked and Loaded.” Michael Wolff just got off the phone with his publisher. — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) June 21, 2019

“Cocked and loaded” sounds like the porn version of a John Wayne film. — Tina Dupuy (@TinaDupuy) June 21, 2019

WE WERE COCKED & LOADED. pic.twitter.com/zEple3igow — Ivan the K™🆒 (@IvanTheK) June 21, 2019

So much to say here.

1) Trump hasn’t cocked since the early 90s.

and…

2) It’s “locked and loaded,” not cocked.

and…

3) He’s mocking his generals with the “sir” business. He does this in his rallies. https://t.co/kTDwMG19Kz — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) June 21, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Cocked and Loaded Tour 2019 — Bradshaw ⭐️🎬📽🎞🎩 (@bradshawmu) June 21, 2019

Isn't Cocked & Loaded a Stormy Daniels film? — BabyFishMouth (@eag_72) June 21, 2019

Oh, sir, you had me at cocked. — Torturously Okay and protect reproductive rights (@TorturouslyOkay) June 21, 2019

which NYC gay bar will have a “cocked and loaded” night first? pic.twitter.com/b3GZFWue0f — Chris Harnick (@chrisharnick) June 21, 2019

Amazingly, cocked and loaded is also the Secret Service’s codenames for Eric and Don Jr. https://t.co/HxzULDa3CH — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 21, 2019

Surely the term is “locked and loaded”? I would have thought the MAGA champion would be better informed about gun terminology. Perhaps confusing with the term “going off half-cocked”. — William Carpenter (@wcarpenter58) June 21, 2019