Internet ridicules Trump’s ‘cocked and loaded’ tweet: ‘Isn’t that a Stormy Daniels film?’

Published

7 mins ago

on

As one might expect, Twitter users were both amused and appalled on Friday morning when President Donald Trump boasted that the U.S. was “cocked and loaded” before he called off a military assault on Iran.

Confirming — as well as responding — to a report that he had called off what could have been a major step into a war with the Middle Eastern country, the president tweeted: “On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights [sic] when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it.”

Regardless of the fact that — in terms of weaponry — the phrase is actually “locked and loaded,” social media commenters were having a field day with Trump’s tweet, with one writing, “‘Cocked and Loaded.’ Michael Wolff just got off the phone with his publisher.”

You can see an assortment below:

Internet ridicules Trump's 'cocked and loaded' tweet: 'Isn't that a Stormy Daniels film?'

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 21, 2019

By

As one might expect, Twitter users were both amused and appalled on Friday morning when President Donald Trump boasted that the U.S. was "cocked and loaded" before he called off a military assault on Iran.

Confirming -- as well as responding -- to a report that he had called off what could have been a major step into a war with the Middle Eastern country, the president tweeted: "On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights [sic] when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it.”

