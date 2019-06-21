Quantcast
Trump wants journalist who accused him of rape to ‘pay dearly’

53 mins ago

President Donald Trump angrily reacted to allegations of rape by author E. Jean Carroll.

The author wrote in New York magazine that Trump raped her in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s.

“Carroll is now at least the 16th woman to accuse Donald Trump of sexual misconduct,” the magazine noted.

The other women who have come forward are Jessica Leeds, Kristin Anderson, Jill Harth, Cathy Heller, Temple Taggart McDowell, Karena Virginia, Melinda McGillivray, Rachel Crooks, Natasha Stoynoff, Jessica Drake, Ninni Laaksonen, Summer Zervos, Juliet Huddy, Alva Johnson, and Cassandra Searles.

Trump denied the allegations by Carroll.

“I’ve never met this person in my life,” Trump claimed, despite the story including a picture of Carroll with Donald and Ivana Trump.

Trump argued the accusation was politically motivated and called for retribution.

“If anyone has information that the Democratic Party is working with Ms. Carroll or New York magazine, please notify us as soon as possible,” Trump said. “The world should know what’s really going on.”

“It is a disgrace and people should pay dearly for such false accusations,” Trump declared.

