Trump-backing businessman freaks out about ‘absolutely horrible’ Mexico tariffs in CNN interview
An American businessman who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 told CNN on Tuesday that he’s deeply worried by the president’s latest trade war with Mexico.
In an interview with CNN reporter Vanessa Yurkevich, Chamberlain Distributing president Jaime Chamberlain said that his business would be in dire shape if the president follows through with this threat to hit Mexico with escalating tariffs.
“So five percent [tariffs] for now is absolutely horrible,” he said. “Going to ten, fifteen, twenty percent, I can’t even — I can’t even imagine.”
As Yurkevich explained, Chamberlain imports literally all of his produce from Mexico into his Arizona-based warehouse, where they’re then distributed to American consumers. He said that even though he voted for Trump in 2016, he was not in favor of his current trade policies.
“These are not good ideas and this is not the way I would do things,” he said. “I’m not always willing to be on the side of the president.”
Watch the video below.
CNN
CNN’s John Avlon implores viewers to resist totalitarianism: ‘Keep George Orwell fiction’
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "New Day," John Avlon marked the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre — and warned that it is everyone's responsibility to stand up for free expression and prevent the government from trampling on dissent.
"For a guy who's been dead for nearly 70 years, George Orwell has never been hotter," said Avlon. "Sales of his dystopian novel 1984 surged to the top of the charts after President Trump's inauguration." He noted the similarities between Trump's attacks on "fake news" and the assaults on truth by the all-powerful state laid out in Orwell's novel: "The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command."
CNN
Trump-backing businessman freaks out about ‘absolutely horrible’ Mexico tariffs in CNN interview
An American businessman who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 told CNN on Tuesday that he's deeply worried by the president's latest trade war with Mexico.
In an interview with CNN reporter Vanessa Yurkevich, Chamberlain Distributing president Jaime Chamberlain said that his business would be in dire shape if the president follows through with this threat to hit Mexico with escalating tariffs.
"So five percent [tariffs] for now is absolutely horrible," he said. "Going to ten, fifteen, twenty percent, I can't even -- I can't even imagine."
As Yurkevich explained, Chamberlain imports literally all of his produce from Mexico into his Arizona-based warehouse, where they're then distributed to American consumers. He said that even though he voted for Trump in 2016, he was not in favor of his current trade policies.
CNN
President’s UK visit is ‘best day of his life’ because he desperately wants to be a royal: Trump biographer
Writer and biographer Michael d'Antonio cracked up laughing along with the rest of the CNN panel on Monday, as they gossiped about President Donald Trump's desperate need to be worshiped with the pomp and circumstance of royal life.
"We all witnessed the pomp and pageantry today. We've seen when the president goes over there's always pomp and pageantry," said CNN host Don Lemon. "You say this could be one of the biggest moment for this president because he's sitting with the Queen. Why is that so important to him?"
"It's the moment of his life!" d'Antonio said. "I think he already has in his mind what the cover of People magazine is going to look like when it comes out. He's got all of the photos laid out in his head."