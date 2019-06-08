Trump battered by MSNBC panel for maintaining his record as ‘worst president ever’ during bumbling UK visit
A panel discussing President Donald Trump’s just-concluded trip to the United Kingdom got a thumbs down on MSNBC on Saturday morning with one commenter pointing out that Trump reasserted his position as the “worst” president ever.
Appearing with host David Gura, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Philippe Reines said nothing the president did during his trip enhanced his image.
“I think how he sees himself in it is different than history will see his place in it. He’s really clearly headed for his place as the worst president in United States history.” Reines explained. “First, obviously, he’s jealous of the monarchy — this is his ideal. Our country was founded because we broke away, we didn’t want a monarchy, we wanted accountability.”
“The second thing is there is no human being, alive or dead, less appropriate to represent America to a D- Day celebration,” he continued. “This is a day where 4400 Allied Forces gave their lives. This is the epitome of bravery and dedication and self-sacrifice and Donald Trump wouldn’t know any of those things. It was very hard watching that and, yes, he didn’t spit up on himself when he was speaking.”
Watch below:
Trump battered by MSNBC panel for maintaining his record as ‘worst president ever’ after bumbling UK visit
A panel discussing President Donald Trump's just-concluded trip to the United Kingdom got a thumbs down on MSNBC on Saturday morning with one commenter pointing out that Trump reasserted his position as the "worst" president ever.
Appearing with host David Gura, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Philippe Reines said nothing the president did during his trip enhanced his image.
"I think how he sees himself in it is different than history will see his place in it. He's really clearly headed for his place as the worst president in United States history." Reines explained. "First, obviously, he's jealous of the monarchy -- this is his ideal. Our country was founded because we broke away, we didn't want a monarchy, we wanted accountability."
CNN
Trump’s favorite economist destroyed by CNN host over failed tax cuts: ‘It doesn’t seem to be working out’
On Saturday, conservative CNN host Michael Smerconish hosted Arthur Laffer — the father of modern supply-side economic theory who is slated to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump — and challenged his tax cut mythology.
"Why, if the tax cuts will pay for themselves, are we having such problems with the debt and deficit?" said Smerconish, putting up figures from the Washington Post. "The deficit grew 77 percent in the first four months of fiscal 2019 compared with the same period one year before. It doesn't seem to be working out according to the napkin." (A reference to how Laffer originally scrawled his idea that tax cuts would pay for themselves on a napkin.)
Breaking Banner
Florida woman blames Trump after police respond to suicide attempt: ‘I’m tired of living in Trump’s country’
On Thursday, Fox News reported that a woman in Palmetto, Florida stabbed herself repeatedly with a kitchen knife — and said it was because of President Donald Trump.
When responding police officers arrived at her home and found her covered in blood, she revealed three stab wounds to them and said, "I'm tired of living in Trump's country. I'm tired of Trump being president."
The woman, whose name has not been released, was transported to Blake Medical Center. According to the police report, she has a history of mental illness, and was previously placed under involuntary institutionalization under the Florida Mental Health Act of 1971, also known as the Baker Act.