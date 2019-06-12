Trump biographer explains how Trump’s behavior is setting up a ‘crisis’ in government
One of President Donald Trump’s biographers, Michael d’Antonio, explained Wednesday that the president is between a rock and a hard place, precluding him from being able to do the right thing. This behavior is now setting up a “crisis” in the American government, he explained.
In the first portion of his discussion with CNN host Don Lemon, d’Antonio explained that there isn’t likely to be any accountability for Trump’s statements, regardless of how bad they get, because the GOP is too scared.
“They’re terrified of him,” he explained. “This is a person who uses threats and punishment against everyone who crosses him. He’s demonstrated that he is the alpha dog in American politics and it’s certainly his Republican Party now.”
The biographer explained that Trump has always been fearful of being sued for his behavior. It’s a comment that former Trump Organization executive Barbara Res said earlier in the evening: he’s in constant fear of being sued, so he sues first instead.
“He has always been a person who’s had his eye on ‘Am I going to be prosecuted for this behavior?’ In this case, it’s, ‘Am I going to be impeached?’ “recalled d’Antonio. “So, he cannot do the right thing here because he’s already done the wrong thing. He did the wrong thing during the campaign. And for him to go back and say, ‘I wouldn’t take help from another country’ would be to open himself up to criticism in the first instance. So, he’s always thinking what’s my defense strategy?”
When the panel came back from the commercial break, d’Antonio said that the latest battle calling the FBI “wrong” on the law, is an example of the president taking over all of the intelligence agencies.
“So, he’s now told Gina Haspel, the people that work with at the CIA, ‘You’re vulnerable to the president’s whims,’ “he continued. “And the president requires people to hand over their, let’s say, dignity to him. And some have done that.”
He noted that it’s clear Rod Rosenstein was willing to do it and lost his dignity and esteem along the way. Where people like James Mattis refused.
“These are people who left rather than be emasculated by the president,” d’Antoion explained. “So, this is a setting up I think a series of crisis, not only in his conflicts of Congress but now within the administration there are people who should be independent minded and who aren’t anymore and who we can’t count on to have the integrity that would defend us from a president out of control and this is fast becoming a presidency out of control.”
Watch both videos below:
Part 1:
Part 2:
CNN
John Dean burns ‘spineless’ Republicans acting like ‘mini-Trumps’ who think they can get away with anything
Just days after testifying before Congress, former White House counsel John Dean called President Donald Trump's latest assertion "stunning."
Trump blasted the FBI in an interview with ABC host George Stephanopoulos Wednesday. He claimed that the FBI is "wrong" to say that campaigns should contact them if they are approached by foreign adversaries with "dirt" on their opponent.
"It's just pure evidence the man is not following his code to enforce the laws of the United States, or even be aware of them fully," said Dean, citing the oath of office. "It's disgusting, really."
Every official is required to swear an oath to "faithfully execute [my office], and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."
CNN
Conservative columnist tells FBI Director Chris Wray to consider resigning over Trump’s latest attack
President Donald Trump blasted the FBI in an interview with ABC host George Stephanopoulos Wednesday. It was those attacks that prompted conservative columnist Max Boot to suggest the FBI's Director Christopher Wray should consider resigning over.
"The FBI director says that's what should happen," said Stephanopoulos after Trump attacked the idea as absurd.
"Well, the FBI is wrong!" the president said sharply.
"He's angry there, clearly," said CNN host Don Lemon during a panel discussion. "But, come on, the FBI director is wrong?"
"This is nuts," said Washington Post columnist Max Boot. "It's an issue that Chris Wray needs to consider resigning over. The president is basically saying 'I will disregard the FBI and commit illegal acts.' That is extremely alarming behavior. And by the way, Don, can you imagine what Donald Trump would say?"
CNN
Former federal prosecutor walks through all the potential crimes Trump just ‘opened the door to’
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," former federal prosecutor and deputy assistant attorney general Elliot Williams told Chris Cuomo just how many crimes President Donald Trump could be committing if he follows through with his remarks on knowingly accepting dirt on political opponents from foreign governments.
"There's any number of crimes that could be violated here," said Williams. "There's campaign finance violations. And it's ironic that we're having this conversation, literally, Chris, the day Donald Trump Jr. testified before Congress that he didn't know that he was receiving value potentially wrongly from a foreign actor, but clearly his father doesn't help that case, does he?"