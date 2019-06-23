Quantcast
Trump bizarrely claims tariffs have previously paid for America’s highways and military in bonkers ‘no debt’ tweet

In a late Sunday morning tweet, President Donald Trump claimed that past administrations paid cash collected from tariffs to fund America’s military and build highways.

Skipping over U.S. taxation collections and government borrowing, the president claimed, “When our Country had no debt and built everything from Highways to the Military with CASH, we had a big system of Tariffs. Now we allow other countries to steal our wealth, treasure, and jobs – But no more! The USA is doing great, with unlimited upside into the future!

You can see the tweet below:

2020 Election

Watch CNN’s Jake Tapper humiliate Mike Pence with audio of Trump refusing to endorse him as the 2024 GOP nominee

CNN host Jake Tapper concluded his extensive interview with Mike Pence on Sunday morning by playing audio of an interview Donald Trump recently gave where the president refused to endorse the vice president as the GOP candidate in 2024.

In the Fox News audio Trump is asked, "If Mike Pence runs for president in 2024, does he have your automatic endorsement?"

"Well, it is far too -- look, I love Mike, we're running again," Trump is heard replying. "But you're talking about a long time. So you can't put me in that position, but I certainly would give it very strong consideration."

The GOP despises the ‘reparations’ hearings because they expose a horrifying secret about capitalism

What’s most potentially transformative about Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s proposed bill H.R. 40 to establish a commission to study and develop reparation proposals for African-Americans is the no-holds-barred inquiry it promises.

While the corporate news media zeros in on the clickbate of who might get paid what — and the red-meat racial antagonism it is already engendering — the real power in this essential exercise is the long-overdue accounting.

The bill empowers the Commission “to request the attendance for testimony of such witnesses and the production of such books, records, correspondence, memoranda, papers and documents that the Commission considers appropriate” and permits the panel to turn to the “appropriate U.S. District Court to require, by subpoena” compliance with its requests.

Devout Christian Mike Pence defends withholding soap from imprisoned children: It’s the Democrats’ fault

Children in immigrant detention centers are reportedly going without basic supplies like soap and toothbrushes but Vice President Mike Pence insisted on Sunday that it's the fault of Congress.

During an interview on CNN, host Jake Tapper asked the vice president to "talk about the kids" who have been detained for crossing the border.

"Last week, legal advocates reported there are horrific conditions for children at the border," Tapper said, pointing to reports that say children have gone without soap, toothbrushes and other items needed for basic hygiene.

