Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump blasted for ‘asskissing dictators’ after bizarre Twitter message for Kim Jong-un

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump mystified the world on Friday with a bizarre Twitter message for North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un.

“After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!” Trump tweeted.

His invitation caused bafflement and drew criticism.

Here is some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ocasio-Cortez invites women’s national soccer team to tour Capitol after players cancel on Trump’s White House invite

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 28, 2019

By

The US women's national soccer team received an invitation from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after their stunning Friday victory over France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Superstar player Megan Rapinoe scored twice in USA's 2 - victory.

Both Rapinoe and teammate Ali Krieger have rejected invitations from President Donald Trump.

"It may not be the White House, but we’d be happy to welcome [Rapinoe] and the entire #USWMNT for a tour of the House of Representatives anytime they’d like," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump uses Twitter to ask out North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un ‘just to shake his hand’

Published

42 mins ago

on

June 28, 2019

By

President Donald Trump used his favorite social media platform to try and set up a last-minute face-to-face meeting with a dictator.

"After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!" Trump tweeted.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1144740178948493314

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Cory Booker rips Joe Biden for ‘hoodie’ comment as veep backlash continues

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 28, 2019

By

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) criticized former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday for using racially-insensitive language the day after segregation became a topic in the 2020 presidential debate.

"We've got to recognize that kid wearing a hoodie may very well be the next poet laureate and not a gangbanger," Biden said in Chicago on Friday.

"This isn’t about a hoodie," Booker explained to Biden on Twitter. "It’s about a culture that sees a problem with a kid wearing a hoodie in the first place."

"Our nominee needs to have the language to talk about race in a far more constructive way," Booker declared.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]