Trump blasted for ‘asskissing dictators’ after bizarre Twitter message for Kim Jong-un

President Donald Trump mystified the world on Friday with a bizarre Twitter message for North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un.

“After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!” Trump tweeted.

His invitation caused bafflement and drew criticism.

Here is some of what people were saying:

Attacking Patriots while asskissing dictators. Business as usual. — Victor Stoddard (@VicStoddard) June 28, 2019

Kim Jong-un isn't on twitter, you beclowned goofus — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 28, 2019

This is so embarrassing 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Shelly Splainin' (@sheLLbeLL_xo) June 28, 2019

Is he seriously trying to arrange an international summit with a hostile foreign actor over twitter?https://t.co/vyiXCRMAaU — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) June 28, 2019

What’s the word for men who have an unhealthy infatuation with murderous dictators ? — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) June 28, 2019

Cozying up with Putin wasn't enough for you? Now you have to go give another hand job to N. Korea? — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) June 28, 2019

Why is #DonaldTrump “respectful” to murderous dictators? 😳 — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) June 28, 2019

This is why Iran gets to call you names. — Aaron Riley (@zoostationaz) June 28, 2019

My new favorite punctuation(?)! — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 28, 2019

Coming across as VERY desperate to get a smooch behind the DMZ dumpster from Little Kim. Maybe he'll even let you touch his rocket. 😏 pic.twitter.com/qp0dzUXtu6 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 28, 2019

Hopefully one day we get a more official channel of communication between world leaders. Until then… — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 28, 2019

#DonaldTrump is arranging meetings with murderous dictators over Twitter?! 🙄 — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) June 28, 2019

What kinda president are you? Holy shit do I miss the dignity of every president before you. You do not deserve your position. — Milquetoast (@BlueRobotDesign) June 28, 2019

This looks like a note a third grade girl passed to the boy she likes. — Wyldhare (@Wyldhare) June 28, 2019

Can you imagine the republicans reaction if Obama had ever said this? — Megan (@MeganLeazes) June 28, 2019

I think you meant this for DM https://t.co/5FT57wkjF1 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 28, 2019

JFC. I mean, there's thirsty and then there's *this* kind of THIRSTY. Our president is the stalker kind of thirsty. https://t.co/N2W9JLjvXj — phillip anderson (@phillipanderson) June 28, 2019

What the actual hell https://t.co/IEhVt7Asq1 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 28, 2019

Dementia patients often form strange intense crushes in people https://t.co/Qlj24DizRL — Crewman Number Guy (@Atrios) June 28, 2019

Hey, I just met you and this is crazy

But here's my number, so call me maybe https://t.co/NgkMsiTIWg — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) June 28, 2019

What next: Donald Trump stands outside one of Kim Jong-Un's palace windows, blasting "In Your Eyes" from a boombox? https://t.co/lNvres2Uac — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) June 28, 2019

Our Marshal wonders where you are.

And He wonders what you do. Are you somewhere feeling lonely?

Or is someone loving you? https://t.co/Qtf1fQGEoW — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) June 28, 2019