Trump blasted for ‘asskissing dictators’ after bizarre Twitter message for Kim Jong-un
President Donald Trump mystified the world on Friday with a bizarre Twitter message for North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un.
“After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!” Trump tweeted.
His invitation caused bafflement and drew criticism.
Here is some of what people were saying:
Attacking Patriots while asskissing dictators. Business as usual.
— Victor Stoddard (@VicStoddard) June 28, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Kim Jong-un isn't on twitter, you beclowned goofus
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 28, 2019
This is so embarrassing 🤦🏻♀️ADVERTISEMENT
— Shelly Splainin’ (@sheLLbeLL_xo) June 28, 2019
Is he seriously trying to arrange an international summit with a hostile foreign actor over twitter?https://t.co/vyiXCRMAaU
— Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) June 28, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
What’s the word for men who have an unhealthy infatuation with murderous dictators ?
— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) June 28, 2019
Cozying up with Putin wasn't enough for you? Now you have to go give another hand job to N. Korea?
— Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) June 28, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 28, 2019
Why is #DonaldTrump “respectful” to murderous dictators? 😳
— Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) June 28, 2019
This is why Iran gets to call you names.
— Aaron Riley (@zoostationaz) June 28, 2019
My new favorite punctuation(?)!ADVERTISEMENT
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 28, 2019
Coming across as VERY desperate to get a smooch behind the DMZ dumpster from Little Kim.
Maybe he'll even let you touch his rocket. 😏 pic.twitter.com/qp0dzUXtu6
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 28, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Hopefully one day we get a more official channel of communication between world leaders. Until then…
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 28, 2019
#DonaldTrump is arranging meetings with murderous dictators over Twitter?! 🙄
— Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) June 28, 2019
What kinda president are you? Holy shit do I miss the dignity of every president before you. You do not deserve your position.
— Milquetoast (@BlueRobotDesign) June 28, 2019
This looks like a note a third grade girl passed to the boy she likes.
— Wyldhare (@Wyldhare) June 28, 2019
Can you imagine the republicans reaction if Obama had ever said this?
— Megan (@MeganLeazes) June 28, 2019
I think you meant this for DM https://t.co/5FT57wkjF1
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 28, 2019
JFC. I mean, there's thirsty and then there's *this* kind of THIRSTY.
Our president is the stalker kind of thirsty. https://t.co/N2W9JLjvXj
— phillip anderson (@phillipanderson) June 28, 2019
What the actual hell https://t.co/IEhVt7Asq1
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 28, 2019
Dementia patients often form strange intense crushes in people https://t.co/Qlj24DizRL
— Crewman Number Guy (@Atrios) June 28, 2019
Hey, I just met you and this is crazy
But here's my number, so call me maybe https://t.co/NgkMsiTIWg
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) June 28, 2019
#SchoolyardDonnie is in top form. https://t.co/xhSwhcvNZY
— Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) June 28, 2019
What next: Donald Trump stands outside one of Kim Jong-Un's palace windows, blasting "In Your Eyes" from a boombox? https://t.co/lNvres2Uac
— Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) June 28, 2019
Our Marshal wonders where you are.
And He wonders what you do.
Are you somewhere feeling lonely?
Or is someone loving you? https://t.co/Qtf1fQGEoW
— DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) June 28, 2019
“You used to call me on my cell phone.” pic.twitter.com/iwCoSZArYe
— Dude. Seriously? #IM🍑 (@SheershyDude) June 28, 2019