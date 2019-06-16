Quantcast
Trump boasts voters will ‘demand’ he remain president after his second term ends in bonkers tweetstorm

2 hours ago

In yet another attack on the New York Times and the Washington Post, Donald Trump suggested Americans will “demand” he stay on as president after his second term concludes.

Taking to Twitter, Trump wrote, “A poll should be done on which is the more dishonest and deceitful newspaper, the Failing New York Times or the Amazon (lobbyist) Washington Post! They are both a disgrace to our Country, the Enemy of the People, but I just can’t seem to figure out which is worse? .

He then added, “The good news is that at the end of 6 years, after America has been made GREAT again and I leave the beautiful White House (do you think the people would demand that I stay longer? KEEP AMERICA GREAT), both of these horrible papers will quickly go out of business & be forever gone!”

Trump fires his pollsters after campaign leaks show him losing in 11 battleground states

1 hour ago

June 16, 2019

President Donald Trump is reportedly cutting ties with some of his pollsters after leaks from his campaign showed him losing in some battleground states.

NBC reported on Sunday that the firings came after someone leaked polls that indicated Trump is losing to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in 11 battleground states.

"A separate person close to the Trump re-election team told NBC News Saturday that the campaign will be cutting ties with some of its pollsters in response to the information leaks, although the person did not elaborate as to which pollsters would be let go," the report said.

A historian explains why 2019 marks the beginning of the next 74-year cycle of American history

2 hours ago

June 16, 2019

A century ago, historian Arthur Schlesinger, Sr. argued that history occurs in cycles. His son, Arthur Schlesinger, Jr., furthered this theory in his own scholarship. As I reflect on Schlesinger’s work and the history of the United States, it seems clear to me that American history has three 74-year-long cycles. America has had four major crisis turning points, each 74 years apart, from the time of the Constitutional Convention of 1787 to today.

The first such crisis occurred when the Founding Fathers met in Philadelphia in 1787 to face the reality that the government created by the Articles of Confederation was failing. There was a dire need for a new Constitution and a guarantee of a Bill of Rights to save the American Republic. The founding fathers, under the leadership of George Washington, were equal to the task and the American experiment successfully survived the crisis.

