Trump boasts voters will ‘demand’ he remain president after his second term ends in bonkers tweetstorm

In yet another attack on the New York Times and the Washington Post, Donald Trump suggested Americans will “demand” he stay on as president after his second term concludes.

Taking to Twitter, Trump wrote, “A poll should be done on which is the more dishonest and deceitful newspaper, the Failing New York Times or the Amazon (lobbyist) Washington Post! They are both a disgrace to our Country, the Enemy of the People, but I just can’t seem to figure out which is worse? .”

He then added, “The good news is that at the end of 6 years, after America has been made GREAT again and I leave the beautiful White House (do you think the people would demand that I stay longer? KEEP AMERICA GREAT), both of these horrible papers will quickly go out of business & be forever gone!”

You can see the tweets below:

A poll should be done on which is the more dishonest and deceitful newspaper, the Failing New York Times or the Amazon (lobbyist) Washington Post! They are both a disgrace to our Country, the Enemy of the People, but I just can’t seem to figure out which is worse? The good….. Raw Story is now on Instagram. Get our latest stories and

exclusive videos. Click to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT