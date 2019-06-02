Trump busted for lying about calling Megan Markle ‘nasty’ — with audio provided by his own campaign

Early Sunday morning President Donald Trump denied he called Meghan Markle “nasty,” and called on the major news outlets to retract the story and apologize.

However, according to audio posted to Twitter by the Official Trump War Room — taken from his interview with the Sun where he was asked about the Duchess of Sussex — he did.

On Twitter, Trump wrote, “I never called Meghan Markle ‘nasty.’ Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!”

You can see for yourself below via Trump’s tweet and the video posted by his own campaign.

I never called Meghan Markle “nasty.” Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019

Fake News CNN is at it again, falsely claiming President Trump called Meghan Markle "nasty." Here is what he actually said. Listen for yourself! pic.twitter.com/kLuPXBLMhf — Official Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 1, 2019