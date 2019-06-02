Quantcast
Connect with us


Trump busted for lying about calling Megan Markle ‘nasty’ — with audio provided by his own campaign

Published

7 mins ago

on

Early Sunday morning President Donald Trump denied he called Meghan Markle “nasty,” and called on the major news outlets to retract the story and apologize.

However, according to audio posted to Twitter by the Official Trump War Room — taken from his interview with the Sun where he was asked about the Duchess of Sussex — he did.

On Twitter, Trump wrote, “I never called Meghan Markle ‘nasty.’ Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!”

You can see for yourself below via Trump’s tweet and the video posted by his own campaign.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump busted for lying about calling Megan Markle ‘nasty’ — with audio provided by his own campaign

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 2, 2019

By

Early Sunday morning President Donald Trump denied he called Meghan Markle "nasty," and called on the major news outlets to retract the story and apologize.

However, according to audio posted to Twitter by the Official Trump War Room -- taken from his interview with the Sun where he was asked about the Duchess of Sussex -- he did.

On Twitter, Trump wrote, "I never called Meghan Markle 'nasty.' Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!"

You can see for yourself below via Trump's tweet and the video posted by his own campaign.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Do Republicans really want Mueller to testify — or is it all part of the GOP’s disinformation campaign?

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 2, 2019

By

Whether they are in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump or adamantly opposed to it, one thing most Democrats in the House of Representatives have in common is a strong desire to see former special counsel Robert Mueller testify before Congress. And according to a report by Sam Stein and Asawin Suebsaeng for the Daily Beast, there are some Republican Trump allies who hope to see that happen as well — albeit for very different reasons. While Democrats would use testimony from Mueller to try to discredit Trump, Republicans would, according to the Beast, try to discredit Mueller himself.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here are the big questions about Trump that Mueller left unanswered

Published

47 mins ago

on

June 2, 2019

By

In his May 29 televised statement, special counsel Robert Mueller told us that everything he had to say was contained in his written report, and that it contained everything that Congress and the public needed to know about his investigation. This, however, is incorrect in several material respects, and the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees should insist that he appear before them to answer extremely urgent questions.

This article first appeared in Salon.

The Mueller report is completely silent on the results of the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation that was opened up shortly after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on May 9, 2017. The next day, Trump then confided to Russia’s foreign minister and ambassador to the U.S. the following day in the Oval Office that — referring to the FBI’s Russia investigation — the firing of “nut job” Comey had relieved “great pressure” on him. Trump then followed this confirmation by admitting to NBC’s Lester Holt in a televised interview at the White House that he had decided to fire Comey because of the “Russia thing.”

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 