Trump calls himself a rock star as he tries to drum up interest in his Orlando rally: ‘Going to be wild!’

Published

9 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump compared himself to a rock star ahead of his campaign kickoff rally in Orlando, where hundreds of supporters camped out a day ahead of the Florida event.

Supporters waited in line more than 40 hours before Tuesday night’s rally at the Amway Center, and the president claimed that showed he was as popular as musicians who pack arenas for rock concerts.

“The Fake News doesn’t report it,” Trump tweeted, “but Republican enthusiasm is at an all time high. Look what is going on in Orlando, Florida, right now! People have never seen anything like it (unless you play a guitar). Going to be wild – See you later!”

Trump’s ‘no collusion’ lie is finally falling apart — but will Americans actually notice?

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 18, 2019

By

Although the Mueller Report has been in the public domain for nearly two months, there’s still a ton of confusion and disinformation around it. The confusion is specifically due to two things: Very few voters have actually read it, and Donald Trump is delighted to exploit that fact. It doesn’t help that Robert Mueller has been more than a little cryptic about his findings — refusing to answer questions or to appear for congressional testimony to clear the air.

Consequently, the president and his Red Hat loyalists continue to repeat the “NO COLLUSION!' lie with very little push-back. The all-caps falsehood gains momentum every time Trump repeats it. Likewise, Bill Barr’s March 24 letter and his subsequent public remarks erroneously confirmed Trump’s lie before anyone, including Congress, was allowed to actually read the report.

Republican lawmakers ask judge to destroy smoking gun documents proving GOP’s white supremacy

Published

8 hours ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

Republicans on Monday sought a court order to block damning documents from being used against them in a lawsuit.

"North Carolina Republican lawmakers on Monday asked a court to make sure the files of the now-deceased GOP strategist Tom Hofeller are destroyed, or at least kept secret, instead of being used in a high-profile gerrymandering lawsuit," the Raleigh News & Observer reported.

"The filing comes after the groups behind the lawsuit, including Common Cause, accused Republican lawmakers of making false statements in court in a previous gerrymandering case, when the state’s 2011 maps were ruled unconstitutional," the newspaper noted. "That blockbuster accusation made national headlines and was, it said, based on Hofeller’s files which had been secret until recently."

