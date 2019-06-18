Trump calls himself a rock star as he tries to drum up interest in his Orlando rally: ‘Going to be wild!’

President Donald Trump compared himself to a rock star ahead of his campaign kickoff rally in Orlando, where hundreds of supporters camped out a day ahead of the Florida event.

Supporters waited in line more than 40 hours before Tuesday night’s rally at the Amway Center, and the president claimed that showed he was as popular as musicians who pack arenas for rock concerts.

“The Fake News doesn’t report it,” Trump tweeted, “but Republican enthusiasm is at an all time high. Look what is going on in Orlando, Florida, right now! People have never seen anything like it (unless you play a guitar). Going to be wild – See you later!”