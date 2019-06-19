Trump campaign official squirms when CNN host shows him polls of the president losing to literally everyone

CNN’s Poppy Harlow on Wednesday cornered Trump campaign official Marc Lotter by showing him polls that show President Donald Trump losing to every major Democratic presidential candidate.

During an interview about Trump’s 2020 campaign kickoff rally on Tuesday, Harlow asked Lotter why the president’s poll numbers were so poor even though the economy is still performing well by many measures.

“A Quinnipiac poll came out yesterday — it showed a whole lot of Democratic presidential candidates beating the president in head-to-head matchups, from Elizabeth Warren to Beto O’Rourke, to Joe Biden to South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg,” she said. “Are you concerned about that?”

“Absolutely not,” he replied. “Quinnipiac has no record of success here!”

“Marc, Quinnipiac is one of the most reliable polling sources there is,” Harlow responded. “I don’t want to go down this rabbit hole on questioning the veracity of polls.”

Lotter then pivoted to say that polls at this stage of the campaign aren’t predictive, and he instead pointed to the large crowds at the president’s campaign launch.

“Polls really don’t say much right now,” he said.

Watch the video below.