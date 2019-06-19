Trump campaign official squirms when CNN host shows him polls of the president losing to literally everyone
CNN’s Poppy Harlow on Wednesday cornered Trump campaign official Marc Lotter by showing him polls that show President Donald Trump losing to every major Democratic presidential candidate.
During an interview about Trump’s 2020 campaign kickoff rally on Tuesday, Harlow asked Lotter why the president’s poll numbers were so poor even though the economy is still performing well by many measures.
“A Quinnipiac poll came out yesterday — it showed a whole lot of Democratic presidential candidates beating the president in head-to-head matchups, from Elizabeth Warren to Beto O’Rourke, to Joe Biden to South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg,” she said. “Are you concerned about that?”
“Absolutely not,” he replied. “Quinnipiac has no record of success here!”
“Marc, Quinnipiac is one of the most reliable polling sources there is,” Harlow responded. “I don’t want to go down this rabbit hole on questioning the veracity of polls.”
Lotter then pivoted to say that polls at this stage of the campaign aren’t predictive, and he instead pointed to the large crowds at the president’s campaign launch.
“Polls really don’t say much right now,” he said.
Watch the video below.
CNN
Angela Rye pounds CNN’s Steve Cortes for suggesting Ocasio-Cortez should resign
CNN turned into a shouting match on Tuesday after a Trump supporter attempted to defend the president's concentration camps along the southern border.
Conservatives panicked on Tuesday after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) referred to Trump's tent city detention centers as concentration camps.
Republican Steve Cortes argued against Ocasio-Cortez was wrong to correctly use the term concentration camps.
"AOC should apologize at least and probably resign," Cortes argued.
Progressive analyst Angela Rye shut down Cortes, explaining to viewers that Ocasio-Cortez was correctly using the term.
CNN
‘He wants the spotlight back’: CNN commentator says Trump is jealous of all the attention Democrats are getting
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump held a rally in Orlando, Florida to formally kick off his re-election campaign for 2020.
And as CNN's Gloria Borger explained to John Berman, Trump desperately needed this event — because he was jealous of how much coverage the Democratic presidential candidates are getting.
"One source told CNN campaign officials are hoping this event will satisfy the president's thirst for the spotlight and reset the campaign's efforts," said Berman. "This is the 60th campaign rally for the president. So is there any reason to think that this event could move the needle?"
CNN
Scaramucci: Trump will ‘flip out on you’ if you lick your finger and touch something on his desk
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," anchor Erin Burnett talked to former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci about President Donald Trump's hysteria over chief of staff Mick Mulvaney coughing in his presence.
"Does behavior like that from him, from the top, send a message about how he treats people or how others should treat people, or do you not have any concern?" asked Burnett.
"I — well, listen, I sort of think it's unfair. Every one of us have been temperamental from time to time," said Scaramucci, who was fired after just 10 days in the White House for extremely obscene comments about Steve Bannon. "I think it's very unfair to pick and choose these — clearly caught on camera. We're in the world of social media now. Many of us have said things that they've regretted saying, myself included especially, Erin. But what happens in the social media and our fishbowl — and the White House isn't even a fishbowl, it's a full-blown aquarium."