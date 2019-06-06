Trump caught red-handed lying about Mueller ‘correcting’ his statement on Russia probe

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti on Thursday caught President Donald Trump pushing a lie about special counsel Robert Mueller and his statement about his final report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

During his interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Trump accused Mueller of “making a fool of himself” and then told a blatant falsehood about Mueller issuing a “correction” to his report.

“What people don’t report is the letter [Mueller] had to do to straighten out his testimony because his testimony was wrong,” the president said. “Nancy Pelosi doesn’t talk about it!”

Mariotti, however, notes that this is a lie, as “Mueller never testified or sent a letter ‘correcting’ anything.”

Trump lies about Mueller, claiming that Mueller sent a “letter” to correct his “testimony.” Mueller never testified or sent a letter “correcting” anything. pic.twitter.com/kaZhS9whPy — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) June 6, 2019

The special counsel’s office and the Department of Justice did put out a joint statement after Mueller’s public statement on his report that emphasized that “the special counsel’s report and his statement today made clear that the office concluded it would not reach a determination — one way or the other — about whether the President committed a crime.”

Nothing in the joint statement contradicted anything that Mueller said in his own public statement, however.