Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump hurls insults at Nancy Pelosi and Robert Mueller in Fox News interview while D-Day veterans sit waiting

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump insulted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former special counsel Robert Mueller from the shores of Normandy, during an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham that delayed a D-Day anniversary event.

The president called Pelosi a “disaster” and Mueller a “fool” in the interview, as thousands of veterans, foreign dignitaries, U.S. officials and others waited for him to take part in a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day, according to Fox News.

“Nancy Pelosi, I call her Nervous Nancy, Nancy Pelosi doesn’t talk about it,” Trump told Ingraham, as an announcement was made that the D-Day event would be delayed. “Nancy Pelosi is a disaster, okay? She’s a disaster. Let her do what she wants. You know what? I think they’re in big trouble.”

He also mocked Mueller and his investigation as the assembled crowd waited.

“Let me tell you, he made such a fool out of himself,” Trump told Ingraham, “because what people don’t report is the letter he had to do to straighten out his testimony because his testimony was wrong.”

Mueller said May 30 in his first public remarks about the Russia probe that his office could not charge the president with obstruction due to Department of Justice policy, and he said investigators could not confidently say Trump did not commit a crime.

Representatives for the Justice Department and the special counsel put out a joint statement afterward clarifying that Mueller’s office concluded it would not reach a determination about whether the president had committed any crimes.

The president also attacked Mexico and renewed his threats to impose tariffs as retribution for undocumented immigrants crossing the U.S. border.

“When you’re the piggy bank that everybody steals from and robs from, they deceive you like they’ve been doing from 25 years, tariffs are a beautiful thing, it’s a beautiful word if you know how to use them properly,” Trump told Ingraham.

He also denied that he was facing any opposition from Republicans over his tariff threats.

“Republicans should love what I’m doing,” Trump said.

Trump did comment on the reason he was in Normandy.

“There was never a more important event than the event 75 years ago today,” Trump said. “Think of that — these were incredible, brave people who were just being blown up and you have the graves all over. These were people who knew they were going to die. It was, it was, horrendous.”

“This was a very, very horrific day,” he added, “but it was also a very special day, and it’s an honor to be here.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Devastating report on Trump’s economy shows the rich are hoarding cash instead of creating jobs

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is counting on a strong economy to carry him across the finish line in his 2020 reelection bid.

However, as Axios reports, American companies are still either hoarding cash they're making or spending it on stock buybacks instead of plowing it back into their businesses and creating jobs.

Neil Shearing, chief economist at Capital Economics, tells Axios that companies are also reluctant to give their workers raises because it would hurt their share values, as Wall Street investors would be less willing to pay top price for shares where there is little expectation of cashing in on dividends or buybacks.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Everybody loses’: Trump’s trade war bashed by economist as new report shows US exports plummeting

Published

21 mins ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

According to a report at Bloomberg, U.S. imports and exports both tumbled for the month of April as Donald Trump's trade war with China -- which might soon include Mexico -- rages on.

With farmers and manufacturers cringing at the possibility that the president will make good on his promise to slam Mexico with escalating tariffs if they don't stop the flow of immigrants seeking asylum in the U.S., they are already reeling from the economic damage be done to their bottom lines.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Yale psychiatrist explains why Trump is putting us in the ‘most dangerous scenario possible’

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

President Donald Trump visited Europe this week, meeting with the British royal family and holding a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The President stirred up controversy ahead of the visit, calling both Duchess Meghan Markle and London's Mayor Sadiq Khan "nasty."

Trump's near-constant deviation from standard diplomatic procedure is one of the many reasons he's prompted a group of mental health professionals to question his fitness for office.

Raw Story spoke with Dr. Bandy X. Lee, a forensic psychiatrist and a renowned expert on violence at Yale School of Medicine, the president of the World Mental Health Coalition and editor of the New York Times bestseller, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President.”

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 