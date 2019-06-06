Trump hurls insults at Nancy Pelosi and Robert Mueller in Fox News interview while D-Day veterans sit waiting

President Donald Trump insulted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former special counsel Robert Mueller from the shores of Normandy, during an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham that delayed a D-Day anniversary event.

The president called Pelosi a “disaster” and Mueller a “fool” in the interview, as thousands of veterans, foreign dignitaries, U.S. officials and others waited for him to take part in a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day, according to Fox News.

“Nancy Pelosi, I call her Nervous Nancy, Nancy Pelosi doesn’t talk about it,” Trump told Ingraham, as an announcement was made that the D-Day event would be delayed. “Nancy Pelosi is a disaster, okay? She’s a disaster. Let her do what she wants. You know what? I think they’re in big trouble.”

He also mocked Mueller and his investigation as the assembled crowd waited.

“Let me tell you, he made such a fool out of himself,” Trump told Ingraham, “because what people don’t report is the letter he had to do to straighten out his testimony because his testimony was wrong.”

Mueller said May 30 in his first public remarks about the Russia probe that his office could not charge the president with obstruction due to Department of Justice policy, and he said investigators could not confidently say Trump did not commit a crime.

Representatives for the Justice Department and the special counsel put out a joint statement afterward clarifying that Mueller’s office concluded it would not reach a determination about whether the president had committed any crimes.

The president also attacked Mexico and renewed his threats to impose tariffs as retribution for undocumented immigrants crossing the U.S. border.

“When you’re the piggy bank that everybody steals from and robs from, they deceive you like they’ve been doing from 25 years, tariffs are a beautiful thing, it’s a beautiful word if you know how to use them properly,” Trump told Ingraham.

He also denied that he was facing any opposition from Republicans over his tariff threats.

“Republicans should love what I’m doing,” Trump said.

Trump did comment on the reason he was in Normandy.

“There was never a more important event than the event 75 years ago today,” Trump said. “Think of that — these were incredible, brave people who were just being blown up and you have the graves all over. These were people who knew they were going to die. It was, it was, horrendous.”

“This was a very, very horrific day,” he added, “but it was also a very special day, and it’s an honor to be here.”