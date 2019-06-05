Trump claims his election improved the environment: ‘I want crystal clean water and air’

President Donald Trump claimed his election somehow made the air and water cleaner in the United States.

The president arrived Wednesday in Ireland for a brief visit between his three-day trip to the United Kingdom and a stop in France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

“We have the cleanest air in the world in the United States,” Trump told reporters during a news conference with Irish prime minister Varadkar, “and it’s gotten better since I’m president.”

“We have the cleanest water,” he added. “It’s crystal clean, and I always say I want crystal clean water and air … We’re setting records environmentally.”