Trump delays D-Day ceremony to squeeze in an interview with Fox’s Laura Ingraham

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump delivered a speech marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion at Normandy — after squeezing in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

The ceremony was delayed while the U.S. president spoke with Ingraham, who had complained about Democrats using children as “pathetic political props” during a broadcast the previous evening from the cemetery at Normandy.

TV cameras spotted Trump talking to Ingraham 14 minutes after the ceremony was scheduled to begin, and an announcement was made pushing back the start time as thousands waited.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3: Weaponized white feminism

Published

7 hours ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

Sometimes white feminism is so emphatic in its insistence that the world reckons with it that it obliterates all else in its path. I’ve long understood this. But I didn’t expect to receive a reminder while recently co-moderating a discussion of “When They See Us.”

Netflix’s limited series, created, co-written and directed by Ava DuVernay, is a restorative act in many respects, the most vital being its insistent focus on the stories of the five black men wrongfully accused and convicted of the rape and beating of a jogger, Trisha Meili, that took place in 1989.

This article first appeared at Salon.com.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is ready to see Trump ‘in prison’

Published

8 hours ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) might be holding her caucus back on impeachment, but she admitted Wednesday that she'd like to see him "in prison."

The moment came during a tense meeting with Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Politico reported. Multiple sources said that many officials have been battling behind closed doors about investigations into Trump.

“I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison,” Pelosi said, according to sources. She still wants to see him fall at the ballot box, but the results of Trump losing the 2020 elections would likely mean several criminal trials.

Trump personally killed AIDS research to please anti-abortion activists

Published

10 hours ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that the Trump administration is sharply limiting federal funding for researchers using fetal tissue. A White House spokesman confirmed that "this was the president's decision."

Right-wing activists have been pushing to cut off funds for scientists working with fetal tissue for years, a crusade dating back to the 2015 sting operation by the Center for Medical Progress which used edited footage to make it look as if Planned Parenthood employees were haggling the sale of fetal body parts. This turned out to be false and was quickly debunked, but it is absolutely true that scientists sometimes rely on fetal tissue donations from abortion clinics for medical research — completely legally — and cutting off these sales is now a front on the fight to stigmatize and restrict abortion.

