Trump demands other nations treat him with ‘respect’ — because he’s not a ‘fool’

President Donald Trump lashed out at his predecessors and other countries on Saturay.

After returning to the White House from an afternoon excursion to Trump National Golf Club, the president attempted to defend his trade wars.

“When you are the piggy bank nation that foreign countries have been robbing and deceiving for years, the word tariff is a beautiful word indeed,” Trump argued, in spite of the market plunge that has resulted from his trade wars.

“Others must treat the United States fairly and with respect,” Trump demanded. “We are no longer the ‘fools’ of the past!”