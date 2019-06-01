Quantcast
Connect with us


Trump demands other nations treat him with ‘respect’ — because he’s not a ‘fool’

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump lashed out at his predecessors and other countries on Saturay.

After returning to the White House from an afternoon excursion to Trump National Golf Club, the president attempted to defend his trade wars.

“When you are the piggy bank nation that foreign countries have been robbing and deceiving for years, the word tariff is a beautiful word indeed,” Trump argued, in spite of the market plunge that has resulted from his trade wars.

“Others must treat the United States fairly and with respect,” Trump demanded. “We are no longer the ‘fools’ of the past!”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump went on post-golf Twitter rampage — begging Americans to ‘pray’ for his failed administration

Published

31 mins ago

on

June 1, 2019

By

With Donald Trump's trade wars tanking the markets, his foreign policy in shambles as he prepares for a state visit to the United Kingdom, and multiple investigations closing in, Trump took a "Jesus take the wheel" approach to governance during a Saturday tweetstorm.

Following an outing to Trump National Golf Club, the commander-in-chief urged people to pray for his administration.

Here are the fourteen retweets Trump sent hoping people would pray for him to finally be successful at making America great.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1134961396171640832

https://twitter.com/financialissues/status/1134441484906876928

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump demands other nations treat him with ‘respect’ — because he’s not a ‘fool’

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 1, 2019

By

President Donald Trump lashed out at his predecessors and other countries on Saturay.

After returning to the White House from an afternoon excursion to Trump National Golf Club, the president attempted to defend his trade wars.

"When you are the piggy bank nation that foreign countries have been robbing and deceiving for years, the word tariff is a beautiful word indeed," Trump argued, in spite of the market plunge that has resulted from his trade wars.

"Others must treat the United States fairly and with respect," Trump demanded. "We are no longer the 'fools' of the past!"

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Kamala Harris slams Trump’s ‘pathological failure of leadership’: ‘We need to begin impeachment proceedings’

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 1, 2019

By

California Senator Kamala Harris gave an impassioned speech before delegates to the California Democratic Party convention in San Francisco.

Harris, who was elected twice as both San Francisco District Attorney and California Attorney General, took a prosecutorial approach to counter President Donald Trump.

"He obstructed justice and then hired an attorney general to clean up the crime scene," Harris charged.

“We need to begin impeachment proceedings and we need a new commander-in-chief,” Bloomberg reported Harris said, "to thunderous applause."

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 