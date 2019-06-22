Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump fans livid after president pulls the plug on Sunday ICE raids: ‘Maybe Melania should be first’

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump received harsh criticism from his base after he announced on Saturday that he had canceled next week’s planned nationwide raids of immigrant families.

“At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the illegal immigration removal process (deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the asylum and loophole problems at the Southern Border,” Trump tweeted.

“If not, deportations start,” he added.

After years of Trump arguing that immigrants are a dire threat to the country, many in his base saw the move as a betrayal.

Here are some of the complaints Trump received:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump fans livid after president pulls the plug on Sunday ICE raids: ‘Maybe Melania should be first’

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 22, 2019

By

President Donald Trump received harsh criticism from his base after he announced on Saturday that he had canceled next week's planned nationwide raids of immigrant families.

"At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the illegal immigration removal process (deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the asylum and loophole problems at the Southern Border," Trump tweeted.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump blinks and cancels deportation raids with threat of new two-week deadline

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 22, 2019

By

On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he was delaying his plan to conduct sweeping Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids throughout several U.S. cities by two weeks, and that he would call it off for good if a bipartisan immigration compromise could be reached within that time.

At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Will Donald Trump leave the White House if he loses?

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 22, 2019

By

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

It isn’t unusual for denizens of the fever swamps to predict that a sitting president will refuse to leave office if defeated. We heard murmurs to that effect in the latter days of both George W. Bush's and Barack Obama's presidencies. But those concerns have been voiced by more serious people since Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former fixer, told Congress that he personeally feared "that if he loses the election in 2020, that there will never be a peaceful transition of power.” Trump, who contested the results of an election that he won and is already teeing up claims of fraud should he lose next year, has done nothing to allay such fears.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link