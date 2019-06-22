Trump fans livid after president pulls the plug on Sunday ICE raids: ‘Maybe Melania should be first’

President Donald Trump received harsh criticism from his base after he announced on Saturday that he had canceled next week’s planned nationwide raids of immigrant families.

“At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the illegal immigration removal process (deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the asylum and loophole problems at the Southern Border,” Trump tweeted.

“If not, deportations start,” he added.

After years of Trump arguing that immigrants are a dire threat to the country, many in his base saw the move as a betrayal.

Here are some of the complaints Trump received:

Come on man!!!! The can just keeps getting kicked down the road. The Democrats don’t want to fix it – they just want to impeach you. And the Republicans don’t want to fix it because they’re terrified of the Democrats. Enough already……get the border secured NOW!!! ADVERTISEMENT — Gregory Rice (@LetsGoStros2019) June 22, 2019

I wish you wouldn’t have delayed as people here illegally have had plenty of time to go home on their own. Not to mention all of the time that our Government has had to fix our flawed immigration laws. I support though. Keep up the good work. 🇺🇸 — Stacy Reeves (@Stacy_Reeves) June 22, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

How about we start now I don’t believe in the democrats anyway so just start now ! 🇺🇸 — Eno 🇺🇸 (@theepsilonprog1) June 22, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

And her fast-tracked parents too…. Melania worked here illegally for several years before even attempting to go legal path & should have been ineligible being forced to return to her country of origin for 10 years before applying again…Then she sponsored her parents — Robbie Ballentine (@RobbieBeTweetin) June 22, 2019

there will never be a solution, this is an invasion, they need to be removed ASAP and those who employ them need to be punished. — Trex 1 (@Trex7776) June 22, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

This is on you. You should’ve whipped, passed and signed the #USAAct after you called for a bipartisan bill of love over 2.5 yrs ago. @senatemajldr #Fail #RepublicansForImpeachment — #BeBetterAmerica (@GoldenRuleLover) June 22, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

What?! Delay for what? Take action immediately. — thejackofall (@thejackofall) June 22, 2019

Well Mr President, with all due respect Sir, the Democrats and Republicans have had more than enough time to work together on this issue!!! ADVERTISEMENT — Amanda Heath (@AmandaH59289729) June 22, 2019